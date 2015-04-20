Editor's choice
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Sanaa, Yemen April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are seen onboard a capsized sailboat, as others are seen in the water trying to reach the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
Men's division winner Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (L) and women's division winner Caroline Rotich of Kenya pose with the trophy at the finish line of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the Color Run near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 19, 2015. Participants are doused from head to toe in different colors at each kilometer. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian coastguard personnel in protective clothing carry the body of a dead immigrant off their ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta, April 20, 2015. As many as 700 migrants were feared dead on Sunday after their boat...more
Beachgoers watch the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic team rehearse over the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for an aerial display on Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Visitors stand the roof top of an abandoned building in Bangkok, Thailand April 19, 2015. The abandoned building, known as Sathorn Unique, dubbed the 'ghost tower' was destined to become one of Bangkok's most luxurious residential addresses but...more
A man watches a carriage exhibition in The Maestranza bullring of the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A fighter from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) fires a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside, Syria April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An injured man walks amid debris as residents reacts at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, Syria, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Israeli soldier hands a buttercup flower to a child in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Fans of the Royal family wait outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, England April 20, 2015. Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth to her second child at the hospital some time in the next two weeks. ...more
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to a Sufi shrine for Urs festival, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert state Rajasthan, India April 19, 2015. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer,...more
Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet (SAB) in the Bronx, New York April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in one of the...more
Members of the Jordanian police women team leave after they competed in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operation Training Center in Amman April 20, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating in the...more
A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Russian police detain a protester against Russian President Vladimir Putin after she took part in a lone picket in central Moscow, Russia April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. As many as 700 migrants were feared dead on Sunday after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean, raising...more
A police trooper walks on a street littered with debris by an air strike on a nearby Scud missile base in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova is reflected in a mirror as she returns a ball to France's Caroline Garcia during their semi-final match of the Fed Cup tennis tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic April 19, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man rides a horse at a playground on a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, Libya in this still image from an undated video made available on a social media website on April 19, 2015. The video purportedly made by Islamic...more
A defendant reacts as he is seen behind bars during the hearing at a court in Cairo, Egypt April 19, 2015. An Egyptian court on Sunday took a step towards imposing the death penalty on 11 men for involvement in deadly soccer stadium violence in 2012,...more
Ten-year-old schoolgirls Claudia Fuentes (R) and Laura Gonzales chat as an elector casts her vote during municipal elections at a polling station in Havana, Cuba April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pramac Ducati Racing rider Yonny Hernandez of Colombia rides his motorcycle as fire is seen on it during Argentina's MotoGP Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo International circuit in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos...more
Taylor Swift accepts the Milestone Award from her mother Andrea at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
AS Roma's fans wave flags as they stand in the tribune during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Atalanta at Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Hillary Clinton greets a worker inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Indian Cricket Board president Jagmohan Dalmiya places a wreath over the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, April 20, 2015. Tragedy struck Indian cricket on Monday when 20-year-old...more
