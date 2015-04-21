Editor's choice
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belarussian women meet at a cemetery during "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Orevichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor,...more
Phan Van Lam falls out of a hammock in his family home in Quang Binh Province in central Vietnam April 11, 2015. Phan Van Lam's father, a former fighter with the North Vietnamese army, said he was not directly sprayed with Agent Orange during the...more
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures after his trial behind bars at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt April 21, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced ousted President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for...more
Heather Mack of the U.S. smiles after being reunited with her baby inside a holding cell at a Denpasar court following her verdict in Bali, Indonesia April 21, 2015., An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Mack to 10 years in prison after finding...more
Rockets fly from a missile base which was hit by an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C), two survivors of Saturday's migrant boat disaster, arrested on suspicion of people trafficking, are seen as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbor, Italy late April...more
People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks...more
Greek Coast guard officers and locals look at a capsized sailboat with migrants onboard, who are trying to reach Greece, near the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground...more
A man injured in a recent air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An injured man walks amid debris as residents reacts at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Thawra neighborhood in Idlib city, Syria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Guatemalan Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu holds a bypass looper shear while working in a habitat preservation and native plant restoration project for endangered burrowing owls with Google employees in Mountain View, California April 20, 2015....more
Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, runs to the finish line to win the men's division of the 119th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Palestinian students supporting Hamas flash three fingers to draw attention to their electoral number during an election campaign for students' council at Palestine Polytechnic University in the West Bank city of Hebron April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa...more
Rebel fighters pray before heading towards what they said was an offensive to take control of the northwestern town of Jisr al-Shughour and the surrounding areas, Syria, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April...more
People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen, Denmark April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark
Indian Cricket Board president Jagmohan Dalmiya places a wreath over the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India April 20, 2015. Tragedy struck Indian cricket on Monday when...more
Members of the Jordanian police women team leave after they competed in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operation Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 20, 2015. Thirty-eight teams from 18 countries are participating...more
A customs officer arranges confiscated elephant tusks before a news conference at the Port Authority of Thailand in Bangkok April 20, 2015. Thai customs officials have seized four tonnes of ivory worth $6 million, authorities said on Monday, in what...more
Laid-off Walmart employees and supporters hold a news conference outside the Pico Rivera Walmart Store, which was recently closed on very short notice, in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2015. The former employees dispute the claim they say was...more
A rower is seen on the River Thames as the sun rises in Henley-on-Thames, southern England April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon poses for a selfie with supporters during a campaign visit to in Ayr, Scotland, April21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Government officials look on as pirated publications, including DVDs, CDs etc, are placed on the ground before being destroyed, during a campaign against piracy in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo
The Solar Impulse 2 plane is seen after taking off to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, China April 21, 2015. Pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg will take turns at the controls of Solar Impulse 2,...more
