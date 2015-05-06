Edition:
A protestor looks at his mobile phone, silhouetted against burning garbage in Skopje, Macedonia May 5, 2015. Up to 2,000 protesters clashed with Macedonian police outside the government building in Skopje as they called for the resignation of the prime minister, who is embroiled in a long-running wire-tapping scandal. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, Maryland May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A Nepal army soldier stands guard near a damaged temple at Bashantapur Durbar Square, after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Risyal Hidayat

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18, 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, in this picture taken on April 29, 2015. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout said he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years, to recreate the battlefield as closely as possible in a purpose-built room in his house. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey who arrived on the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday, local Save the Children spokeswoman Giovanna Di Benedetto said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with actress Kristen Stewart after the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, May 4, 2015. French fashion house Chanel looked to traditional South Korean dress for its 2015/2016 cruise collection, unveiling a colorful inter-seasonal line at a catwalk show in Seoul on Monday. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters outside the area where he is hospitalized during his birthday at Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
An aerial view shows the area around a car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, who were killed by police, as it is investigated by local police and the FBI in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. Texas police shot dead two gunmen who opened fire on Sunday outside an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad that was organized by a group described as anti-Islamic and billed as a free-speech event. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A member of Afghan security force inspects at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 4, 2015. A suicide bomber attacked a bus in Kabul on Monday that was carrying employees from Afghanistan's Attorney General office, killing at least one person, and wounded fifteen others a police official said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Baltimore police officers load a man into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting incident at the corner of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, May 4, 2015. Police said that a gun carried by the man went off at the scene but that no police officers fired their weapons. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Sanaa, Yemen May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Russian servicemen take part in a rehearsal for the Victory parade on Moscow's Red Square May 4, 2015. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
London mayor Boris Johnson arrives to speak at a Conservative Party election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Technician David Kalic cleans one of the sodium golden light bulbs on the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, May 5, 2015. A campaign to change and clean the 425 golden light bulbs starts today and is done every four years. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Groom Khil Bahadur Ghale (L), 25, and bride Bishma Punj (C), 24, perform rituals during their wedding ceremony at a temple in Kathmandu, Nepal May 4, 2015. The couple decided to go ahead with the wedding despite the recent earthquake that struck the country last week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A woman uses her smartphone before the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Goaltender Ondrej Pavelec of the Czech Republic (top) reacts after a goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship game against Canada at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic May 4, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry. Scientists say climate change is to blame for uneven rainfall that is cutting yields and lifting costs for tea firms. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 4, 2015. Israel inflicted "massive and unprecedented harm" to Palestinian civilians in the 2014 Gaza war with indiscriminate fire and lax rules of engagement, a report said on Monday, citing testimony given anonymously by dozens of troops. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
