Fri May 8, 2015

Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Victims of the April 25 earthquake line up during a food and water distribution at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Victims of the April 25 earthquake line up during a food and water distribution at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Victims of the April 25 earthquake line up during a food and water distribution at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A man walks to a house that was damaged during an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province, China May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother has cooked him meals and taken care of his personal hygiene. REUTERS/William Hong

Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province, China May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother has cooked him meals and taken care of his personal hygiene. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province, China May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother has cooked him meals and taken care of his personal hygiene. REUTERS/William Hong
Southern Popular Resistance fighters react as one of their tanks fire at a Houthi position during fighting in Aden, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Southern Popular Resistance fighters react as one of their tanks fire at a Houthi position during fighting in Aden, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Southern Popular Resistance fighters react as one of their tanks fire at a Houthi position during fighting in Aden, Yemen May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Russian serviceman holds a red flag on-board a T-14 Armata tank after it stopped during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. A new high tech battle tank hailed by Russia as a "masterpiece" appeared to break down on Red Square on Thursday during a rehearsal for the military parade at which it will make its long-awaited debut. The tank's driver raised a small red flag to show he had problems but managed to drive on about 30 minutes later after an attempt to tow it away was abandoned, a Reuters witness said. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A Russian serviceman holds a red flag on-board a T-14 Armata tank after it stopped during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. A new high tech battle tank hailed by Russia as a "masterpiece"...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A Russian serviceman holds a red flag on-board a T-14 Armata tank after it stopped during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. A new high tech battle tank hailed by Russia as a "masterpiece" appeared to break down on Red Square on Thursday during a rehearsal for the military parade at which it will make its long-awaited debut. The tank's driver raised a small red flag to show he had problems but managed to drive on about 30 minutes later after an attempt to tow it away was abandoned, a Reuters witness said. Russia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the shore in safety where they were later detained by the Greek authorities. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the shore in safety where they were later detained by the Greek authorities. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive at the coast of the southeastern island of Kos, Greece, after reaching the country by its sea borders with Turkey, May 8, 2015. The refugees were spotted by the Greek Coast Guard during a night rescue operation and led to the shore in safety where they were later detained by the Greek authorities. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children play in their kindergarten run by a private foundation which is not affected by the nursery care takers strike in Hanau, Germany, May 8, 2015. Most of the kindergartens run by public services all over Germany face a strike of the nursery caretakers as they fight for higher wages and better working conditions. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Children play in their kindergarten run by a private foundation which is not affected by the nursery care takers strike in Hanau, Germany, May 8, 2015. Most of the kindergartens run by public services all over Germany face a strike of the nursery caretakers as they fight for higher wages and better working conditions. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Children play in their kindergarten run by a private foundation which is not affected by the nursery care takers strike in Hanau, Germany, May 8, 2015. Most of the kindergartens run by public services all over Germany face a strike of the nursery caretakers as they fight for higher wages and better working conditions. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 liters a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 liters a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 liters a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A field of dead almond trees is seen next to a field of growing almond trees in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. California water regulators on Tuesday adopted the state's first rules for mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the region's catastrophic drought enters its fourth year. Urban users will be hardest hit, even though they account for only 20 percent of state water consumption, while the state's massive agricultural sector, which the Public Policy Institute of California says uses 80 percent of human-related consumption, has been exempted. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A field of dead almond trees is seen next to a field of growing almond trees in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A field of dead almond trees is seen next to a field of growing almond trees in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. California water regulators on Tuesday adopted the state's first rules for mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the region's catastrophic drought enters its fourth year. Urban users will be hardest hit, even though they account for only 20 percent of state water consumption, while the state's massive agricultural sector, which the Public Policy Institute of California says uses 80 percent of human-related consumption, has been exempted. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Helen Chan (C), mother of executed Australian drug trafficker Andrew Chan, follows her son's coffin out of a church following his funeral in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2015. Indonesia executed Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran on April 29 for drug trafficking. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Helen Chan (C), mother of executed Australian drug trafficker Andrew Chan, follows her son's coffin out of a church following his funeral in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2015. Indonesia executed Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran on April 29 for drug trafficking. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Helen Chan (C), mother of executed Australian drug trafficker Andrew Chan, follows her son's coffin out of a church following his funeral in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2015. Indonesia executed Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran on April 29 for drug trafficking. REUTERS/Jason Reed
NYPD police officers walk by a vehicle honoring NYPD officer Brian Moore outside his wake at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, New York, May 7, 2015. The New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head died on Monday, the fifth officer gunned down in as many months amid anti-law enforcement sentiment not seen since the turbulent 1960s, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NYPD police officers walk by a vehicle honoring NYPD officer Brian Moore outside his wake at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, New York, May 7, 2015. The New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head died...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
NYPD police officers walk by a vehicle honoring NYPD officer Brian Moore outside his wake at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, New York, May 7, 2015. The New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head died on Monday, the fifth officer gunned down in as many months amid anti-law enforcement sentiment not seen since the turbulent 1960s, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt celebrates with her husband Stephen Kinnock as he is elected the Member of Parliament for the Aberavon Constituency in the Neath Sports Centre, Neath, South Wales, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt celebrates with her husband Stephen Kinnock as he is elected the Member of Parliament for the Aberavon Constituency in the Neath Sports Centre, Neath, South Wales, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt celebrates with her husband Stephen Kinnock as he is elected the Member of Parliament for the Aberavon Constituency in the Neath Sports Centre, Neath, South Wales, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A boy living in a makeshift shelter washes his face, after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy living in a makeshift shelter washes his face, after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A boy living in a makeshift shelter washes his face, after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman, who gave birth to her baby on Sunday during Niger's evacuation of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram militants, smiles while resting at a camp for displaced people in Geidam, Yobe state, Nigeria, May 6, 2015. Niger has evacuated Nigerians living around Lake Chad, military and aid officials told Reuters on Tuesday, as the armies of four west African nations battle to quash the Islamist militants. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman, who gave birth to her baby on Sunday during Niger's evacuation of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram militants, smiles while resting at a camp for displaced people in Geidam, Yobe state, Nigeria, May 6, 2015. Niger has evacuated Nigerians...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A woman, who gave birth to her baby on Sunday during Niger's evacuation of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram militants, smiles while resting at a camp for displaced people in Geidam, Yobe state, Nigeria, May 6, 2015. Niger has evacuated Nigerians living around Lake Chad, military and aid officials told Reuters on Tuesday, as the armies of four west African nations battle to quash the Islamist militants. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Local artists draw patterns in the sand at low tide on North Beach, Tenby, South Wales, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Local artists draw patterns in the sand at low tide on North Beach, Tenby, South Wales, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Local artists draw patterns in the sand at low tide on North Beach, Tenby, South Wales, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha return to 10 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly strong showing, but may have to grapple with renewed calls for Scottish independence after nationalists surged. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha return to 10 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly strong showing, but may have to grapple with renewed calls for Scottish independence after nationalists surged. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha return to 10 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. Cameron's Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly strong showing, but may have to grapple with renewed calls for Scottish independence after nationalists surged. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Omar Khadr leaves a news conference after being released on bail in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada May 7, 2015. Khadr, a Canadian, was once the youngest prisoner held on terror charges at Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Omar Khadr leaves a news conference after being released on bail in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada May 7, 2015. Khadr, a Canadian, was once the youngest prisoner held on terror charges at Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Omar Khadr leaves a news conference after being released on bail in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada May 7, 2015. Khadr, a Canadian, was once the youngest prisoner held on terror charges at Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Lu Baoping, a 97-year-old Chinese veteran who fought against Japan during World War Two, shakes hands with a Russian diplomat as he receives a commemorative medal marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Lu Baoping, a 97-year-old Chinese veteran who fought against Japan during World War Two, shakes hands with a Russian diplomat as he receives a commemorative medal marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Lu Baoping, a 97-year-old Chinese veteran who fought against Japan during World War Two, shakes hands with a Russian diplomat as he receives a commemorative medal marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument, decorated with a symbolic wreath of red poppies, is seen at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine May 8, 2015. Spurning what is expected to be a display of military swagger in Moscow on Saturday, Kiev plans to put the accent at home on reconciliation rather than triumphalism and victory. But some Ukrainians fear associating the struggle in World War Two with today's struggle against Russia will deepen splits in a politically divided population and hand propaganda gifts to Moscow, which equates Kiev with treachery and fascism. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument, decorated with a symbolic wreath of red poppies, is seen at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine May 8, 2015. Spurning what is expected to be a display of military swagger in Moscow on...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument, decorated with a symbolic wreath of red poppies, is seen at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine May 8, 2015. Spurning what is expected to be a display of military swagger in Moscow on Saturday, Kiev plans to put the accent at home on reconciliation rather than triumphalism and victory. But some Ukrainians fear associating the struggle in World War Two with today's struggle against Russia will deepen splits in a politically divided population and hand propaganda gifts to Moscow, which equates Kiev with treachery and fascism. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tajammu Al-Ezza brigade fighters react while firing a Grad shell towards forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, Hama countryside, Syria May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Tajammu Al-Ezza brigade fighters react while firing a Grad shell towards forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, Hama countryside, Syria May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Tajammu Al-Ezza brigade fighters react while firing a Grad shell towards forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, Hama countryside, Syria May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband announces his resignation as leader at a news conference in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband announces his resignation as leader at a news conference in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband announces his resignation as leader at a news conference in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies after the April 25 earthquake in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies after the April 25 earthquake in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A woman runs to unload a helicopter bringing emergency food supplies after the April 25 earthquake in the remote village of Dovan, Nepal, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
