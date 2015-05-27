Editor's Choice
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Henry...more
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on the Greek island of Kos following a rescue operation in a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 26, 2015....more
Rice is thrown as Lebanon's Hezbollah members surround the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Adnan Siblini, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in al-Ghaziyeh village, southern Lebanon, May 26, 2015....more
A protester sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters carry a protester who was according to them killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Flood waters cover Memorial Drive along Buffalo Bayou in Houston, Texas, May 26, 2015. Torrential rains have killed at least eight people in Texas and Oklahoma, including two in Houston where flooding turned streets into rivers and led to nearly...more
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian...more
An art student lies on a giant canvas as she paints with her limbs during a demonstration, at an exhibition of art works from the faculty of the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task on Tuesday...more
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island, in this May 25, 2015 handout photograph provided by the Galapagos National Park. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, the local...more
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff look up during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. Rousseff is on a two-day visit to Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Visitors sitting in inflatable whirlpools watch a film during a whirlpool cinema event in Berlin, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz,May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Residents stand outside their homes as damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the town of Ciudad Acuna, state of Coahuila, May 25, 2015. At least 10 people died on Monday morning after a tornado hit Ciudad Acuna, a Mexican city on the border with...more
Forensic policemen carry body bags with human remains found at the site of human trafficking camps in the jungle close the Thailand border after they brought them to a police camp near Wang Kelian in northern Malaysia May 25, 2015. Malaysian...more
Chelsea players and fans during the parade after they won the Barclays Premier League in London, May 25, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic
A Palestinian girl stands near residential buildings that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Facundo Arguello of Argentina during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Passengers board a Ukrainian airplane at Bassel al-Assad international airport in Latakia, May 24, 2015. Syria welcomed its first commercial flight from Europe in three years as an Autolux flight from the Ukrainian capital Kiev arrived in the...more
A Bangladeshi migrant, who arrived recently by boat, shaves outside a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants...more
Tunisian anti-terrorism brigade personnel enter a house to take position after a shooting at the Bouchoucha military base in Tunis, Tunisia May 25, 2015. A Tunisian soldier opened fire on colleagues at a military base in the capital Tunis on Monday,...more
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert appears in Jerusalem District Court May 25, 2015. Olmert was sentenced on Monday eight months in jail for accepting illegal payments from a U.S. businessman, having previously been given a six-year term in a...more
People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25, 2015. Turkmenistan unveiled the first monument to Berdymukhamedov on Monday - a gilded...more
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 24, 2015. Picture taken May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del...more
People look at a creation "Tzompantli" by Mexican-American artist Othon Castaneda for the 12th Havana Biennial, in Havana, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
