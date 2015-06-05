Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015

Turkish soldiers stand guard as a Syrian refugee boy waits behind the border fences to cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 5, 2015. More than 3,000 Syrians fleeing clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters have crossed into Turkey since Wednesday, a Turkish government official said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's semi-final match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and former Texas Governor Rick Perry formally announces his candidacy for the 2016 Republican nomination for president at an event in Addison, Texas, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed the boat with 727 migrants on board in the country's western Rakhine state, after keeping the vessel at sea for days, a Reuters witness said. The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea on Friday in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Relatives and friends of Jordanian bridegroom Mohammad Assif (top) celebrate with him before starting his wedding convoy in Zarqa, east of Amman, June 3, 2015. Assif accompanied his bride from her home to their place of celebration on the back of a truck, an idea suggested by his father who works as a truck driver. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. The travellers are in the town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Namdeo poses with his wives Shivarti (L) and Bagabai (R) outside their house in Denganmal village, Maharashtra, India, April 21, 2015. In Denganmal, a village in Maharashtra state, some men take a second or third wife just to make sure their households have enough drinking water. Becoming what are known as "water wives" allows the women, often widows or single mothers, to regain respect in conservative rural India by carrying water from the well quite some distance from the remote village. When the water wife, who does not usually share the marital bed, becomes too old to continue, the husband sometimes takes a third and younger spouse to fetch the water in metal pitchers or makeshift containers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Rescue workers pay respects to victims after a cruise ship sank at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Supporters of Dynamo Kiev run onto the pitch while celebrating the victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Cup final match in Kiev, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. Dynamo Kiev goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy was the hero as they won the double by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time in the Ukrainian Cup final on Thursday as crowd trouble surfaced again. About two dozen Dynamo fans invaded the ground's athletics track during the shootout and thousands poured on to the pitch after Shovkovskiy saved Shakhtar's final spot-kick from Olexandr Hladkiy. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Actor Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) sit inside a train in Seoul, South Korea,, June 5, 2015. South Korean authorities squabbled on Friday over their handling of an outbreak of MERS, as a fourth person died and five new cases were reported. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A framed picture of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto is seen on a pile of burning papers after members of the teacher's union CNTE vandalised the local headquarters of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Oaxaca, Mexico, June 4, 2015. Regional elections across several states and for the whole lower congress in Mexico are shaping up to be tense in Oaxaca state, where teachers have joined movements against education reforms proposed by Pena Nieto. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
An aerial view shows rescue workers standing on the sunken cruise ship Eastern Star in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. China has pledged that there would be "no cover-up" of an investigation into the sinking of a cruise ship on the Yangtze River, which has left 65 people dead and over 370 missing, as angry families gathered near the rescue site to demand answers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Members of the Portalegre forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, June 4, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
An anti-Houthi fighter of the Southern Popular Resistance with an amputated leg stands at the front line of fighting against Houthi fighters in the Jaawala outskirt of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Turkish soldiers help Syrian refugees as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015. More than 3,000 Syrians fleeing clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters have crossed into Turkey since Wednesday, a Turkish government official said. Kurdish forces are trying to drive the militants out of Tel Abyad, in Syria's Hassakah province, close to the Turkish border town of Akcakale. The official said 3,337 Arab Syrians had crossed into Turkey in less than two days to avoid the clashes and bombing raids carried out against IS by a U.S.-led coalition. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Tanzanian national Rashid Charles Mberesero (L) stands inside the dock with Osman Abdi Dakane (2nd L), Sahal Diriye Hussein (C), Hassan Aden Hassan (2nd R), Mohamed Abdi Abikar (R) at the Milimani Law Courts in Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 4, 2015. The five men were charged on Thursday in connection with an attack by Somali Islamist gunmen on Garissa University in northeast Kenya that killed 148 students, the worst militant attack in the east African nation in almost two decades. The assault on Garissa University on April 2, in which gunmen from Somalia's al Shabaab group stormed in and sought to kill Christian students, has piled pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to do more to secure the border and other regions. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world soccer's deepening scandal, has vowed to tell investigators all he knows about corruption within the sport's governing body. In a paid political address entitled "The gloves are off" broadcast in Trinidad and Tobago late on Wednesday, Warner said he feared for his life, but would reveal everything he knows. He said he had instructed his lawyers to contact law enforcement officials both in his homeland and overseas. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Travellers wash their horses in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Justin Gatlin from the U.S. reacts after winning the men's 100 meters event during the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A man squats next to a sack of recyclables, collected from a rubbish dump, while eating his lunch received from a charity food distribution point along a street in Karachi, Pakistan, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
