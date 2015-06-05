Editor's choice
Turkish soldiers stand guard as a Syrian refugee boy waits behind the border fences to cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 5, 2015. More than 3,000 Syrians fleeing...more
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's semi-final match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Republican presidential candidate and former Texas Governor Rick Perry formally announces his candidacy for the 2016 Republican nomination for president at an event in Addison, Texas, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed the boat...more
Relatives and friends of Jordanian bridegroom Mohammad Assif (top) celebrate with him before starting his wedding convoy in Zarqa, east of Amman, June 3, 2015. Assif accompanied his bride from her home to their place of celebration on the back of a...more
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people...more
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. The travellers are in the town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Namdeo poses with his wives Shivarti (L) and Bagabai (R) outside their house in Denganmal village, Maharashtra, India, April 21, 2015. In Denganmal, a village in Maharashtra state, some men take a second or third wife just to make sure their...more
Rescue workers pay respects to victims after a cruise ship sank at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Supporters of Dynamo Kiev run onto the pitch while celebrating the victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Cup final match in Kiev, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. Dynamo Kiev goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy was the hero as they won the double by...more
Actor Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) sit inside a train in Seoul, South Korea,, June 5, 2015. South Korean authorities squabbled on Friday over their handling of an outbreak of MERS, as a fourth...more
A framed picture of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto is seen on a pile of burning papers after members of the teacher's union CNTE vandalised the local headquarters of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Oaxaca, Mexico, June 4, 2015....more
An aerial view shows rescue workers standing on the sunken cruise ship Eastern Star in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. China has pledged that there would be "no cover-up" of an investigation into the sinking of a cruise ship on the...more
Members of the Portalegre forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, June 4, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An anti-Houthi fighter of the Southern Popular Resistance with an amputated leg stands at the front line of fighting against Houthi fighters in the Jaawala outskirt of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish soldiers help Syrian refugees as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015. More than 3,000 Syrians fleeing clashes between Islamic State and...more
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State...more
Tanzanian national Rashid Charles Mberesero (L) stands inside the dock with Osman Abdi Dakane (2nd L), Sahal Diriye Hussein (C), Hassan Aden Hassan (2nd R), Mohamed Abdi Abikar (R) at the Milimani Law Courts in Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 4, 2015....more
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world soccer's deepening scandal, has vowed to tell investigators...more
Travellers wash their horses in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Justin Gatlin from the U.S. reacts after winning the men's 100 meters event during the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man squats next to a sack of recyclables, collected from a rubbish dump, while eating his lunch received from a charity food distribution point along a street in Karachi, Pakistan, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
