A note with a caption "Have a nice day" left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are suspected to have cut open as part of their escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used...more

A note with a caption "Have a nice day" left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are suspected to have cut open as part of their escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used power tools to break out of a maximum security New York prison may have had help, and they left a taunting note for their jailors to "Have a nice day," authorities said on Sunday. Picture taken June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office

Close