Newly-appointed Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R) and outgoing Yannis Varoufakis embrace at the Finance Ministry after a handover ceremony in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos,...more
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces stay at a building damaged in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A reveller is punched in the face by another reveller during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Monday with the traditional "Chupinazo"...more
A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Ni'iriya district in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2015. The Iraqi plane accidentally dropped the bomb on an eastern Baghdad neighborhood on Monday,...more
A pensioner argues with an official as he tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
United States players react as they receive the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada July 5, 2015. The United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit:...more
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park, covering an area of 510 square km (197 square miles), is known for its...more
Men mourn the death of a relative, who was killed with two others by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital Quetta, Pakistan, July 6, 2015. A policeman and two others were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on them near the passport office...more
Tibetan monks carry a portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal July 6, 2015. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakara
A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A girl reads the Koran at a Koranic school during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Benghazi, Libya July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A man wearing a Tour de France best climber's jersey practices flyboarding before the start of the 166-km (103.15 miles) second stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Utrecht to Zeeland, Netherlands July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano...more
Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate the anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Residents take shelter under the roof of a bus stop on a flooded highway, after tropical storm Linfa hit Luna, La Union in northern Philippines July 6, 2015. REUTERS/TJ Corpuz
Houthi followers hold mock missiles and their rifles as they shout slogans during a demonstration against the United Nations in Sanaa, Yemen, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Children jump from a three-meter platform into the water on a hot summer day in the western Austrian city of Hall in Tirol, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A man takes a shower during the second heat wave of the summer on Sacaba beach in Malaga, southern Spain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An enthusiast wearing a costume holds a girl during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 3, 2015. About 50 people participated in the three-day re-enactment of the Battle of the Horns of Hattin, where...more
Revelers hold up red scarves and the Basque flag called the Ikurrina during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Monday with the traditional...more
Pope Francis (L) looks on as Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (R) makes his speech after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. Pope Francis landed in Ecuador's capital Quito on Sunday to begin an eight-day tour of South America that will also...more
Teen blogger Amos Yee leaves with his parents after his sentencing, from the State Courts in Singapore July 6, 2015. The Singapore teenager who posted a video online deemed offensive to Christians and an obscene image of late leader Lee Kuan Yew will...more
A woman looks at jellyfish during a media preview for the Epson Aqua Park Shinagawa aquarium's re-opening in Tokyo, Japan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model presents a creation by designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Schiaparelli house in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
