A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's....more
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman stands between lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2015. Over 30,000 lanterns light up the precincts of the shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, during the...more
The "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, runs through the streets during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a U.S. one dollar bill as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13,...more
Shepherd Nuno Miguel, 34, holds a lamb as he herds his flock to summer pastures in Serra da Estrela, near Seia, Portugal June 28, 2015. In late June, shepherds young and old in the Seia region of central Portugal start guiding sheep, goats and cattle...more
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A child (R) plays at Pixels Wave 2015, a giant carpet of moving lights on the ground in an interactive virtual reality installation by Mexican-born experimental and multidisciplinary artist Miguel Chevalier, during the Malta International Arts...more
A girl cries after her father was killed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 13, 2015. Saudi-led air raids killed 21 civilians in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Monday morning, relatives of the victims and medics told Reuters, two days...more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, July 12, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active volcanoes in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (back C) attend an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. Euro zone leaders will fight to the finish...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades...more
A rat being trained by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. Russia will host the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 2018 at 11 host cities including Yekaterinburg. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Spanish bullfighter Eugenio de Mora prepares before a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The bull Smoke Show goes after Mike Lee of Fort Worth, Texas after he got bucked off in the Bull Riding event during Championship Sunday at the finals of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A musician wearing a red beret carries a percussion instrument on the seventh day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2015. The festival, a heady mix of drinking, dancing, late nights and bullfights, made famous by Ernest...more
A soldier keeps watch near the site where a tunnel, connecting with the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, was located in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015....more
A Muslim man performs ablution as his grandson looks on before offering prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene embrace as they attend a concert by British singer Robbie Williams to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the reign of Albert II, in front of the Monaco Palace in Monaco, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lionel...more
A pedestrian walks through empty streets by a mural in Athens, Greece July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Boys play with a pipe, pretending it is a mortar, at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, Syria July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Novak Djokovic of Serbia throws shoes at fans after he won his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Participants swim with a portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in the Hanjiang River, a large branch of the Yangtze River in Xiangyang, Hubei province July 12, 2015. Hundreds of residents took part in the event to celebrate the upcoming 49th...more
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Rebel fighters take part in a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 12, 2015. The newly graduated rebel fighters, who went through military training, will join the the Free Syrian...more
Islamic Jihad leader, Khader Adnan is hugged by his daughter upon his release from an Israeli jail, in the West Bank village of Arabeh near Jenin July 12, 2015. Israel on Sunday released Adnan from jail following a deal last month in which he agreed...more
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma reacts after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Fifty-one state title holders competed in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the...more
Indian police officers try to detain Javid Mir (C), a leader of the moderate faction of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a march in Srinagar July 13, 2015. Indian police on Monday stopped the supporters of APHC when they...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Passengers wait in line to get their tickets verified and enter Senen Train Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 13, 2015. Millions of Indonesian Muslims across the country are heading to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday to...more
Mexico's Attorney General Arely Gomez Gonzalez (2nd R) looks into the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico...more
