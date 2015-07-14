Shepherd Nuno Miguel, 34, holds a lamb as he herds his flock to summer pastures in Serra da Estrela, near Seia, Portugal June 28, 2015. In late June, shepherds young and old in the Seia region of central Portugal start guiding sheep, goats and cattle to the Serra da Estrela, the country�s highest mountains, in search of better pastures. There they stay until the end of September. Modern-day shepherds may have mobile phones to keep in touch with family and friends, but their lifestyle has changed little for centuries. The sound of cowbells and the bark of long-haired mastiffs starts early in the morning as the animals � often decorated with traditional woolen balls on their horns - are herded up steep, narrow paths. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

