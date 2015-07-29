Editor's Choice

Former intelligence chief of Gaddafi's regime Abdullah al-Senussisi (C) and other Gaddafi regime officials sit behind bars during a verdict hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya July 28, 2015. A Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, on Tuesday for war crimes and acts to crush peaceful protests during the country's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule. The court also sentenced to death by firing squad eight other former Gaddafi regime officials including his former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi and ex-prime minister Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, on the same charges, said Sadiq al-Sur, chief investigator at the Tripoli state prosecutor's office. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

