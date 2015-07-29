Editor's Choice
Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of...more
President Obama tours the Faffa Food factory in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joyce Mitchell reacts as she appears in court to plead guilty at Clinton County court, in Plattsburgh, New York July 28, 2015. Mitchell was charged with promoting prison contraband, a felony and criminal facilitation assisting convicted killers...more
Members of Team Italy are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A girl holds a sign as she attends a "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to hold a vote on legislation in coming days on a Republican bill...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a pause as he testify before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Iran nuclear agreement in Washington, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. Thousands of members of China's Turkic language-speaking Muslim ethnic minority have reached Turkey, mostly since last year, infuriating Beijing, which accuses...more
Tourists take pictures of Cuban flags in front of the U.S embassy in Havana, July 27, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Cuba on August 14 to formally re-designate the U.S. Interests Section as the U.S. Embassy in Havana....more
A Houthi militant walks in front of a government compound, destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran July 27, 2015. Yemen's Houthi group carried on fighting across Yemen on Monday despite a ceasefire...more
Swimmers compete in the open water men's 10km at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Palestinian children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel near residential buildings, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Members of the Figs, Jillian Johnson's band, embrace each other in solidarity following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. Johnson, 33, and Mayci Breaux, 21, were killed by an Alabama drifter who...more
A girl stands next to nuns during a ceremony marking the 1,000th anniversary of the death of Vladimir the Great in Kiev, Ukraine, July 27, 2015. Ukrainians mark on July 28 the Christianisation of the country, which was known as Kievan Rus' at the...more
French President Francois Hollande looks at a security exercise as he stands on a boat during a visit at the naval base in Toulon, southeastern France, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. India tightened security on the border with old enemy Pakistan on...more
North Korea's Kim Un Hyang and Song Nam Hyang dive during the women's 10m syncronised platform finals at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. The fire, which broke out near the town of Odena, has burned over...more
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. The portrait will be...more
Boys throw rocks at a phalanx of riot police who blocked a road towards Batasang Pambansa where Philippines President Aquino will address the joint session of Congress and deliver his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila,...more
Migrants from Cameroon use a sheet to protect themselves from the rain after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman James Loney (21) falls into the stands after he attempted to catch a foul ball during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 27, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Kim...more
People ride in the back of a pick up truck during a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador July 27, 2015. A suspension of public bus services was called following threats to drivers and passengers by gang members, according local...more
A devotee chases pigeons during the Shrawan Sombar festival at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, July 27, 2015. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families....more
Former intelligence chief of Gaddafi's regime Abdullah al-Senussisi (C) and other Gaddafi regime officials sit behind bars during a verdict hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya July 28, 2015. A Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on...more
Swimmers compete in the women's 10km open water race at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Giant panda Jia Jia eats beside a birthday cake made from ice and vegetables as she celebrates her 37-year-old birthday at the Hong Kong Ocean Park, China, July 28, 2015. Jia Jia, the oldest giant panda living in captivity, set a Guinness World...more
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. The war in Yemen has killed more than 3,500 people. U.N. children's agency UNICEF says the death toll includes 365 children. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Portugal's Angelica Maria prepares for the start of the women's 10km open water race at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked demostrator holds up a toy gun during a protest by public employees against what they say are tax injustice and the low salary increase in San Jose July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cast member Ed Helms (R) takes a selfie of fellow cast members Beverly D'Angelo (L-R), Christina Applegate, Steele Stebbins, Skyler Gisondo, and Chris Hemsworth during the premiere of the film "Vacation" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood...more
Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrows to raise thousands of...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.