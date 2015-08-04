Editor's Choice
Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, New York, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past kinda caught up...more
A baby is disembarked, with other migrants, from the Bourbon Argos ship in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the...more
Eleven of the declared 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates, including (L-R) former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Louisiana...more
A Palestinian youth jumps into a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Two collapsed cranes are seen in Alphen aan de Rijn, the Netherlands August 3, 2015. Two cranes hoisting a massive section of bridge collapsed in the western Dutch town, flattening a row of houses and injuring at least 20 people, authorities said....more
Migrants walk in single file along the train tracks near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. Nightly attempts by large groups of the migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel linking France...more
A rainbow is seen above the "Biryusa" international youth camp, located on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local...more
A man jumps as he attempts an obstacle during the Bravus Race competition in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 9.32 miles (15 km). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Ronda Rousey (R) of U.S fights with Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the...more
A migrant walks on the basketball court of the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. Some two hundred migrants, some of whom were expelled from a makeshift tent...more
Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem three days ago, August 2,...more
A woman is seen covered in mud that is believed to be curative, at Queen's beach in Nin, south Croatia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man gets tossed by a bull during festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A couple casts shadows on a cenotaph to the mobilized students in Hiroshima, western Japan July 28, 2015. On August 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing about 140,000 by the end of the year in a city of 350,000 residents,...more
Sascha Klein of Germany dives in the men's10m platform final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Storms and floods have so far killed 21 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children look at graffiti painted by pro-Houthi activists during a campaign against Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa August 2, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab alliance launched a military campaign on March 26 to end Houthi...more
A pilot of a Mi-28N helicopter from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) display team walks away after a hard touchdown during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft started...more
An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Residents sit on a couch on a balcony of a damaged building in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighboirhood, Syria, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Orlando Duque of Colombia performs during the men's 27m High Diving competition preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Palestinian children light candles during a rally to remember 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August...more
Competitors crawl under barbed wire during the Bravus Race in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 15 km (9.32 miles). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker for Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) sprays water as he works to contain a forest fire in the community of Even Sapir, near Jerusalem, Israel August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Spanish rider Maikel Melero performs a jump during the Malaga Freestyle motocross show at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. Proceeds raised at the event go to benefit the San Diego Humane...more
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday...more
