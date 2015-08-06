Edition:
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, India, August 5, 2015. At least 75 people have died and tens of thousands have had to take refuge in state-run relief camps after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in eastern India, government officials and aid groups said on Monday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A woman reacts as she prays for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing of the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Peace signs are drawn on the shields of riot police officers during a protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) building in Managua, Nicaragua August 5, 2015. The protesters said they were demonstrating to demand fairer elections in the country next year. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A fan of Argentina's River Plate lights a flare before the second leg of their Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Mexico's Tigres at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
French police search for migrants under a bridge next to a fence which migrants cross to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak confirms the debris found on Reunion Island is from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early August 6, 2015. Razak confirmed early Thursday that a Boeing 777 wing segment discovered in the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is from the missing Flight MH370, the first real breakthrough in the search for the plane that disappeared 17 months ago. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
The remains of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearlake, California August 5, 2015. The blaze has charred some 68,300 acres, destroyed more than 50 buildings and displaced thousands of residents since erupting last week in the rugged canyons and foothills about 110 miles north of San Francisco. The fire is currently 20 percent contained. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Boys jump into a lake in the central Bosnian town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out for the second time in less than a month. Unions are angry over plans to introduce a new night service from September and weeks of talks with transport bosses have failed to clinch a deal over pay and conditions. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Chocolate, 36, an activist who wants to be identified by only her nickname, waves an American flag upside down while posing for a portrait in Ferguson, Missouri July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Chocolate said, "My life won't ever be the same. It has changed me to become an activist and protester. It has made me to get more involved with my community and especially with youth. When you ask a kid these days what they want to be when they grow up, their answer is "I want to be alive." When asked what changes she has seen in her community over the past year, Chocolate said, "We are all still trying to heal. There are still a lot of racist cops here. We can do what we do which is stand up for justice. No one has accepted what happened out here. There is still a disconnect with the police and the community." The message on the flag reads: Hands up, don't shoot. Lost voices. Mike Brown means we got to fight back! On August 9, 2014 a white police officer shot unarmed black teenager Michael Brown dead in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri. A year later Reuters photographer Adrees Latif returned to Ferguson, where he has documented events in the past year, to capture the portraits of local residents and canvass their views. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
The sun sets over the area where a search for missing migrants is taking place after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, August 5, 2015. A boat packed with up to 700 African migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Wednesday and many were feared dead, officials and aid agencies said. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A commuter braves the rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out for the second time in less than a month. Unions are angry over plans to introduce a new night service from September and weeks of talks with transport bosses have failed to clinch a deal over pay and conditions. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Unused cooling towers are seen overlooking an informal settlement in Soweto, South Africa August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy, August 4, 2015. Around 300 migrants were taken to safety in the Sicilian port of Messina on Tuesday after being rescued at sea near Libya. The migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa had been rescued on Monday after travelling on two dinghies sailing towards Europe. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Laborers work on the giant bronze statue of former King Ram Khamhaeng (R) at Ratchapakdi Park in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, August 5, 2015. The park is being constructed by the Thai army to honor past Thai monarchs and is situated on an army compound near the Klai Kangwon Palace. The project is estimated to cost about 700 million baht ($19.9 million), according to local media. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Gina Simone (L), and Scott Cummings, of Oregon, embrace while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst arrives at the Hwange magistrates court, August 5, 2015. A Zimbabwean court on Wednesday postponed his trial for failing to stop American dentist Walter Palmer illegally killing the country's most prized lion last month. Bronkhorst was arrested last week and charged with breaching hunting rules when he helped Palmer lure Cecil, a rare black-maned lion, out of Hwange National Park and shoot him with a bow and arrow, in a case that caused international outrage online and put the spotlight on big game hunting in Africa. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. Picture taken July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. Rio de Janeiro starts the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Migrants sit by a roadside as darkness falls, near to the Eurotunnel site in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. Many migrants, each night, wait for darkness prior to heading for the Channel tunnel entrance, where they attempt to illegally jump onto moving freight trains bound for Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Women dressed as mermaids swim in a river, as part of a promotional campaign at a tourism resort in Yongshun county, Hunan province, China, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A boy skips at a school in Yemen's capital Sanaa sheltering people after the conflict forced them to flee their areas from the Houthi-controled northern province of Saada, August 4, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab alliance launched a military campaign on March 26 to end Houthi control over much of Yemen and to return President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from exile. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. Japan will mark on Thursday the 70th anniversary of the attack on Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on August 6, 1945, killing about 140,000 by the end of the year in a city of 350,000 residents. It was the world's first nuclear attack. The Atomic Bomb Dome, or Genbaku Dome, was the only structure left standing in this district of the city and has been preserved as a peace memorial. Some 170 pupils from across Japan took part in the die-in event that was organised by anti-nuclear weapons activists. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Children performers wearing LED-lit costumes dance during a Golden Jubilee celebration parade rehearsal in Singapore, August 1, 2015. Singapore marks 50 years of independence on August 9. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An unemployed man sorts out recyclable waste material which he sells for a living, in Daveland near Soweto, South Africa, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
People stand around an exhibit in the Natural History Museum, London August 4, 2015. London's Science Museum, and Natural History Museum are first and second most Googled Museums in the world according to London and Partners. The same research claims London is also the most Googled city in the world for art galleries, performing arts and innovative art and design. REUTERS/Paul Hackett TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Giant panda Weiwei leans on ice blocks to cool off inside its enclosure at a zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An aerial view of a part of Sittwe city at Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar, August 5, 2015. The United States will announce an aid package for Myanmar to help the Southeast Asian country provide relief for the hundreds of thousands of people affected by floods, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday. More than 250,000 people have been affected and 69 killed by flooding that was triggered last week by monsoon rains, according to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
An Afghan boy looks on from a hole in a wall on the outskirts of Jalalabad city, Afghanistan, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Cast members (L-R) Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan pose the premiere of the film Fantastic Four in the Brooklyn borough of New York August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A migrant sits under trees near to the Eurotunnel site in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. Many migrants, each night, wait for darkness prior to heading for the Channel tunnel entrance, where they attempt to illegally jump onto moving freight trains bound for Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A demonstrator prays with the Bible outside of the congress during a rally against the draft law of the Chilean government which seeks to legalize abortion, in Valparaiso, August 4, 2015. President Michelle Bachelet's push to relax strict abortion laws in socially conservative Chile has created a rift inside her ruling coalition and key elements of the reform are likely to be scratched. Bachelet's proposals would allow an abortion if a mother's life is in danger, if a fetus is unviable or when a pregnancy is a result of rape. The banner reads: "Abort No". REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany August 5, 2015. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 5 to August 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
