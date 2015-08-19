Edition:
A migrant washes as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" leaves the port on the Greek island of Kos, August 19, 2015. A passenger ship carrying Syrian refugees set sail from the Greek island of Kos on Wednesday, heading for the mainland as authorities struggle to cope with a wave of arrivals. The Greek coast guard's office said the ship, which has acted as a floating accommodation and registration centre since Sunday, was heading for the northern port of Thessaloniki, Greece's second biggest city. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant washes as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" leaves the port on the Greek island of Kos, August 19, 2015. A passenger ship carrying Syrian refugees set sail from the Greek island of Kos on Wednesday, heading for the mainland as authorities struggle to cope with a wave of arrivals. The Greek coast guard's office said the ship, which has acted as a floating accommodation and registration centre since Sunday, was heading for the northern port of Thessaloniki, Greece's second biggest city. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Policewomen mourn during a posthumous tribute for five policemen in Managua, Nicaragua, August 18, 2015. The five policemen were killed by a criminal gang last Saturday along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, according to the National Police. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Policewomen mourn during a posthumous tribute for five policemen in Managua, Nicaragua, August 18, 2015. The five policemen were killed by a criminal gang last Saturday along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, according to the National Police. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man looks on as a woman who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear poses for a photo in Times Square in New York, August 18, 2015. New York city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio are considering measures to curtail the activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man looks on as a woman who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear poses for a photo in Times Square in New York, August 18, 2015. New York city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio are considering measures to curtail the activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A burning pile of marijuana and other drugs are being incinerated at a camp of the Mexican Army's 28th infantry battalion in Tijuana, Mexico, August 18, 2015. A total of 138.7 tonnes of drugs seized during this administration, including 7 tonnes seized in Tijuana, were burned simultaneously in nine states across the country, in an incineration operation coordinated by Mexico's Attorney General office, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A burning pile of marijuana and other drugs are being incinerated at a camp of the Mexican Army's 28th infantry battalion in Tijuana, Mexico, August 18, 2015. A total of 138.7 tonnes of drugs seized during this administration, including 7 tonnes seized in Tijuana, were burned simultaneously in nine states across the country, in an incineration operation coordinated by Mexico's Attorney General office, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs to gather at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are being rewarded for their efforts by being able to spend the night in transparent mountaintop sleeping pods at the "Skylodge Adventure Suites". To reach the pods, visitors need to climb 400 metres of via ferrata (a steel cable and rungs) up the valley side or hike an intrepid trail through zip lines. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs to gather at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are being rewarded for their efforts by being able to spend the night in transparent mountaintop sleeping pods at the "Skylodge Adventure Suites". To reach the pods, visitors need to climb 400 metres of via ferrata (a steel cable and rungs) up the valley side or hike an intrepid trail through zip lines. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some of world's top surfing beaches deserted and many people having second thoughts about taking a swim as the summer approaches. Macpherson paid A$390 for a device embedded in his surf board to repel sharks by emitting an electronic force field that overpowers its sensing organs. REUTERS/David Gray

Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some of world's top surfing beaches deserted and many people having second thoughts about taking a swim as the summer approaches. Macpherson paid A$390 for a device embedded in his surf board to repel sharks by emitting an electronic force field that overpowers its sensing organs. REUTERS/David Gray
A migrant woman hugs her children, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration. About half have come to the Greek islands, with numbers surging in the summer when calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant woman hugs her children, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration. About half have come to the Greek islands, with numbers surging in the summer when calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The remains of a home burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. The U.S. Army mobilized soldiers on Monday to reinforce civilian fire fighters stretched thin by dozens of major wildfires roaring largely unchecked across the West, with more than 100 homes reduced to ruins in several states. REUTERS/David Ryder

The remains of a home burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. The U.S. Army mobilized soldiers on Monday to reinforce civilian fire fighters stretched thin by dozens of major wildfires roaring largely unchecked across the West, with more than 100 homes reduced to ruins in several states. REUTERS/David Ryder
A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A South Korean soldier takes his position as a man takes photographs of him during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2015. South Korea on Wednesday staged a nationwide civil defense drill, called the annual Ulchi Exercise, where they hope to prepare the general public for all possible emergencies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean soldier takes his position as a man takes photographs of him during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2015. South Korea on Wednesday staged a nationwide civil defense drill, called the annual Ulchi Exercise, where they hope to prepare the general public for all possible emergencies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Island, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, August 18, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries together with the Navy destroyed 38 foreign fishing vessels in various locations confiscated for illegal fishing in the waters of Indonesia. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Island, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, August 18, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries together with the Navy destroyed 38 foreign fishing vessels in various locations confiscated for illegal fishing in the waters of Indonesia. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator of Florida Marco Rubio speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator of Florida Marco Rubio speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's 10th-busiest port in China's industrial northeast, forced the evacuation of thousands of people after toxic chemicals were detected in the air. More than 700 people were injured and another 70, mostly fire fighters, are still missing. The blasts devastated a large industrial site and nearby residential areas. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's 10th-busiest port in China's industrial northeast, forced the evacuation of thousands of people after toxic chemicals were detected in the air. More than 700 people were injured and another 70, mostly fire fighters, are still missing. The blasts devastated a large industrial site and nearby residential areas. REUTERS/Stringer
Divers recover pieces of evidence, for members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), after a man threw an explosive from a bridge at Sathorn pier in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2015. A man threw a small explosive from a bridge in central Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, but it caused no injuries, a day after a bomb at a city shrine killed 22 people, including nine foreigners. The unidentified man threw the explosive near a busy pier on the city's Chao Phraya river and it landed in a canal, said Colonel Natakit Siriwongtawan, deputy police chief of Klongsan district. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Divers recover pieces of evidence, for members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), after a man threw an explosive from a bridge at Sathorn pier in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2015. A man threw a small explosive from a bridge in central Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, but it caused no injuries, a day after a bomb at a city shrine killed 22 people, including nine foreigners. The unidentified man threw the explosive near a busy pier on the city's Chao Phraya river and it landed in a canal, said Colonel Natakit Siriwongtawan, deputy police chief of Klongsan district. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. Hindus celebrate the festival by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. Hindus celebrate the festival by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Houthi militants walk on the rubble of the offices of the education ministry's workers union, destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran, August 19, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been bombarding the Iranian-allied Houthi rebel movement - Yemen's dominant force - since late March in a bid to reinstate exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Riyadh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi militants walk on the rubble of the offices of the education ministry's workers union, destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran, August 19, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been bombarding the Iranian-allied Houthi rebel movement - Yemen's dominant force - since late March in a bid to reinstate exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Riyadh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The coffin containing the body of Indonesian bomb victim Lioe Lie Tjing is pictured at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2015. Thai police said on Wednesday they had still not established the nationality or whereabouts of the man they suspect bombed a Bangkok shrine, killing at least 20 people, suggesting the trail had gone cold after he was captured by CCTV at the scene. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The coffin containing the body of Indonesian bomb victim Lioe Lie Tjing is pictured at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2015. Thai police said on Wednesday they had still not established the nationality or whereabouts of the man they suspect bombed a Bangkok shrine, killing at least 20 people, suggesting the trail had gone cold after he was captured by CCTV at the scene. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man dressed as Hindu God Ardhnarishwar gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. The ten-day-long Hindu festival is celebrated annually in India's southern coastal state of Kerala to commemorate the return of King Mahabali to his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man dressed as Hindu God Ardhnarishwar gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. The ten-day-long Hindu festival is celebrated annually in India's southern coastal state of Kerala to commemorate the return of King Mahabali to his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman approaches a street stall selling "Free Brady" t-shirts in Boston, August 18, 2015. Lawyers for the NFL and its players union are scheduled to meet in federal court this week to discuss a potential settlement of litigation over New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady's "Deflategate" suspension. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman approaches a street stall selling "Free Brady" t-shirts in Boston, August 18, 2015. Lawyers for the NFL and its players union are scheduled to meet in federal court this week to discuss a potential settlement of litigation over New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady's "Deflategate" suspension. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport in desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport in desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children play with an amusement train ride during heavy rain during the Maralal Camel Derby, Kenya, August 15, 2015. Maralal, a small, arid town about an eight-hour drive north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, holds an annual camel festival, bringing together members of the Samburu, Turkana and Pokot semi-nomadic cattle-herding tribes. Relations are mostly peaceful at the moment, but cattle rustling and clashes over grazing and farming land are common. As well as camel races, the festival includes tribal dances, market stalls, travelling photo booths and a few old-fashioned fairground rides, while tents claim to contain the shortest man or the smallest woman. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Children play with an amusement train ride during heavy rain during the Maralal Camel Derby, Kenya, August 15, 2015. Maralal, a small, arid town about an eight-hour drive north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, holds an annual camel festival, bringing together members of the Samburu, Turkana and Pokot semi-nomadic cattle-herding tribes. Relations are mostly peaceful at the moment, but cattle rustling and clashes over grazing and farming land are common. As well as camel races, the festival includes tribal dances, market stalls, travelling photo booths and a few old-fashioned fairground rides, while tents claim to contain the shortest man or the smallest woman. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative mourns during a posthumous tribute for five policemen in Managua, Nicaragua, August 18, 2015. The five policemen were killed by a criminal gang last Saturday along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, according to the National Police. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A relative mourns during a posthumous tribute for five policemen in Managua, Nicaragua, August 18, 2015. The five policemen were killed by a criminal gang last Saturday along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, according to the National Police. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Ants carry a leaf with a slogan reading "Merkel, Help!", a reference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the zoo in Cologne, Germany, August 18, 2015. Some of the zoo's 500,000 leaf-cutting ants carry laser-cut leaves with slogans during a campaign to protect the Amazon rain forest, organised by the German branch of World Wild Fund for Nature and Cologne Zoo. Picture taken through the glass of the display case. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Ants carry a leaf with a slogan reading "Merkel, Help!", a reference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the zoo in Cologne, Germany, August 18, 2015. Some of the zoo's 500,000 leaf-cutting ants carry laser-cut leaves with slogans during a campaign to protect the Amazon rain forest, organised by the German branch of World Wild Fund for Nature and Cologne Zoo. Picture taken through the glass of the display case. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
