A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, India, September 22, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

