A Syrian migrant woman plays with her baby as she waits inside a vehicle to be allowed to continue their journey to Europe outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of...more

A Syrian migrant woman plays with her baby as she waits inside a vehicle to be allowed to continue their journey to Europe outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit on Wednesday where they will also try to patch up bitter divisions over the migration crisis. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Close