Editor`s choice

Hu Hushen, a 78 year old former miner, breathes using a nasal cannula for oxygen supply outside his room at Yangjia Hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. Hu was diagnosed with pneumoconiosis, a disease caused by the inhalation of dust, in 1976 and stopped working the same year. Hu has needed a constant oxygen supply for past five years. At Yangjia Hospital in a remote corner of China's eastern Zhejiang province, sufferers of dust lung spend much of their time hooked up to oxygen to treat lungs ravaged by work in a local mine, since shut down. Once equipped with high-tech machinery and 150 staff, the hospital has suffered from falling numbers and a lack of funding. Dust lung, also known as pneumoconiosis, affects an estimated 6 million workers in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close