An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A relative reacts during a funeral ceremony for Alexei Alexeev, a victim of a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt, at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia...more
Trees covered with mud are pictured after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine in Brazil that is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton burst on Thursday,...more
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. The group claims to be mobilizing protests in more than 600 cities worldwide as part of what they call the "Million Mask...more
David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A wheelchair left by a refugee is seen in front of an old abandoned beach house which is used by refugees as they wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of Chios, while they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of...more
Firefighters look for the train driver of a regional passenger train that collided with a heavy-duty lorry at a railway crossing near the Bavarian village of Freihung, Germany, November 6, 2015. The passenger train collided with a heavy-duty lorry at...more
A Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane flies through heavy rain as a storm moves towards the city of Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2015. Powerful storms swept across the city on Friday, with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for severe...more
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders holds up a sample "Notice to Voters" being signed by all the candidates after he filed his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New...more
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt hold hands at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian protester is carried by fellow protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A National Police officer passes close to a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the first round of presidential election, in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 5, 2015. Ruling party candidate Jovenel Moise led...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the KPA's (Korean People's Army) 7th military education convention, which was held on November 3 and 4, in this undated photo released November 5, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
(From L to R) President Barack Obama participates in a panel discussion with Tatiana Ticknor of Alaska and Brayden White of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, at the annual White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington November 5, 2015. Obama courted...more
A migrant sits in his room in the facility for detention of foreigners in Bela-Jezova, Czech Republic, November 5, 2015. Czech authorities moved immigrants after facing criticism over the condition of detention centers from the UN Commissioner for...more
Women practice yoga during a performance on a glass bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, China, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An undated artist's rendering depicts a solar storm hitting Mars and stripping ions from the planet's upper atmosphere in this NASA handout released November 5, 2015. Scientists have documented a solar storm blasting away Mars� atmosphere, an...more
Takata Corp Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura (C) bows with Hitoshi Sano (R), head of investor relations, and an unidentified company employee at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. Japan's Takata Corp slashed its full-year...more
A Muslim Rohingya woman is seen through a fishing net while walking at a refugee camp in Sittwe, Myanmar October 29, 2015. As Myanmar heads to the polls on November 8, the plight of its Muslim minority remains a blot on what is billed as the...more
A man walks in a park full of autumn-colored leaves during a sunny day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
