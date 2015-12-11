Editor's Choice
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, Cuba December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human...more
A man throws out flood ruined stock from a wedding clothing business in Carlisle, northern England, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. Congressional leaders joined advocates from Newtown Action...more
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series interact with a child during a charity event organized by a Star Wars fan club, at the "Eugenia Duenas" Blind Rehabilitation Center in San Salvador, El Salvador, December 10, 2015....more
Nikolai Vasilyev, 62, dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10, 2015. Vasilyev, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace Academy,...more
Ballet soloist Valeria Zapasnikova (L) and principal dancer Leonid Sarafanov perform in Nacho Duato's "The Nutcracker" at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 20, 2015. For theatergoers in St Petersburg, Nacho Duato's "The...more
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Uda Tarrabin (R) kisses his father Suliman after arriving home following 15 years in Egypt, in the Tarrabin tribe's village near Rahat in southern Israel, December 10, 2015. Egypt has freed Tarrabin, an Israeli-Arab held in its jails for 15 years on...more
Actors America Ferrera, Chloe Grace Moretz and Angela Bassett (L-R) react as they look over notes before announcing the nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2015. The awards will be presented...more
An aide hangs a presidential seal on the wall before President Barack Obama arrives to sign the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) dances next to her son and lawmaker Maximo Kirchner after giving her final speech during a rally in front of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 9, 2015....more
Flood waters of the Snoqualmie River surround a residence off State Route 203 during a storm in Carnation, Washington December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Phyongchon Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau jokingly covers the mouth of her husband Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Liberal caucus holiday party in Ottawa, Canada, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks on a telephone as she attends a charity event at city company ICAP, in central London, Britain December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/pool
A cultural dance group waits to perform at Gambela stadium during Ethiopia's Nations and Nationalities Festival in Gambela town, in Ethiopia December 8, 2015. Picture taken December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Defendant Beate Zschaepe sits with her lawyers Hermann Borchert (L) and Mathias Grasel (2nd R) prior to the continuation of her trial at a courtroom in Munich, southern Germany, December 9, 2015. The lone surviving suspect in a neo-Nazi murder case...more
Robert Lewis Dear, 57, accused of shooting three people to death and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado last month, attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado...more
Israeli medics evacuate an Israeli man, injured by what Israeli military said was a Palestinian stabbing attack in the West Bank, at a hospital in Jerusalem December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men are escorted by guards as they interrupt the Constitutional Court session in Warsaw, Poland December 9, 2015. Poland is locked in constitutional crisis after the ruling conservatives appointed five judges to the highest judicial body in a move...more
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim...more
Singer Madonna performs during her concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, December 9, 2015, on her Rebel Heart Tour. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (C) visits a reception centre for asylum seekers Auramo together with Finnish Minister of the Interior Petteri Orpo (2nd L) in Vantaa, Finland December 9, 2015. Ban Ki-moon is in Finland on a brief visit...more
Migrants, who were stranded on the Greek-Macedonian border, gesture as they are transferred on buses after a police operation near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Choristers from St. Paul's Cathedral choir sing at the Quire inside St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain December 9, 2015. The choristers sang hymns on Wednesday as they prepared for Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year. REUTERS/Dylan...more
A police officer paints over a graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador December 9, 2015. The El Salvadorean police is conducting an operation to erase graffiti associated with gangs as...more
A supporter wears a cap with pictures of Marine Le Pen (R) and Marion Marechal-Le Pen (C), French National Front political party candidates for the second round of the regional elections in Marseille, France, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
A ballet dancer stretches backstage during Nacho Duato's "The Nutcracker" at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
People look on as a car is stuck after falling into a stairs of an underpass, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, December 9, 2015. The driver, surnamed Yang, in her 30s, backed the car into the underpass entrance on Wednesday by mistaking the...more
Children from the Bantu and Pygmy communities attend a class at a school in Muhuya, in southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 25, 2015. Picture taken November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Habibou Bangre
