Editor's Choice

Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 2015. Ingram lost her job, and soon afterwards her partner Renee lost her job. "It got (to) the point where we couldn't get a job fast enough and we lost our apartment," Ingram said. "Coming here, we really like it, being outside especially, we feel safe. We wish we would have known about it sooner." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

