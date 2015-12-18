Editor's Choice
Martin Shkreli (C), chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs the U.S. Federal Court after an arraignment following him being charged in a federal indictment filed in Brooklyn relating to his...more
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015....more
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in McLean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a special preview as part of Christmas celebrations at the Ajanta circus in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario...more
Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 2015. Ingram lost her job, and soon afterwards her partner Renee lost her job. "It got (to) the point where we couldn't get a job fast enough...more
Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the case of Baltimore police Officer...more
An Indonesia rescue team approaches the sunken Antigua and Barbuda flagged freighter MV Thorco Cloud which sank after colliding with a tanker the night before, in the Singapore Strait off the Indonesian island of Batam December 17, 2015 in this photo...more
Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protestor outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A Maryland judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the trial of the first of six Baltimore police officers charged in the death...more
Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the announcement that the U.S. Federal Reserve had hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in New York, December 16, 2015. The U.S. central bank's...more
A migrant boy runs while holding a balloon outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People take pictures near illuminated Christmas decorations on a street in Medellin, Colombia December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A worker with his face covered rests on a tarpaulin at a construction site of a residential complex in Bengaluru, India December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Characters of Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic...more
Nadia Murad Basee, (R) a 21-year-old Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith, is comforted after speaking to members of the Security Council during a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The interior of a room is pictured at a holding centre of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons...more
Muthanna Islamic Movement members inspect what they say is a Russian made military surveillance drone which they claimed to have shot down in Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A ferry crosses Lake Geneva near Lausanne, Switzerland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Enthusiasts, one wearing a Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Brazilian indian attends a protest against the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC 215), in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 16, 2015. PEC 215 proposes the transfer of power to demarcate indigenous lands to the...more
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man rides a bicycle along a street during a snowfall in Yantai, Shandong province, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball...more
The mother of Uzair, an Army Public School victim, touches his picture in a gallery of the victims at a ceremony on the anniversary of the Taliban attack on the school in Peshawar, Pakistan December 16, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz
The hands of temporarily detained migrants are seen through a police bus window as they leave the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Workers at a warehouse move a crate after the building's roof was torn off during a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
