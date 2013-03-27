Editor's choice
Penitents of "San Esteban" brotherhood embrace next to a poster for a church event which reads "Good death" during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
President Obama bounces a soccer ball off his head after receiving it as a gift while hosting the 2012 Major League Soccer Cup winner Los Angeles Galaxy, at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Farmer Donald O'Reilly searches for sheep or lambs trapped in a snow drift near weakened animals that had just been rescued, in the Aughafatten area of County Antrim, Northern Ireland March 26, 2013. At least 140,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland were left without power over the weekend following heavy snowfall, causing snowdrifts of up to 5 metres (18 feet). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The coat of a trader hangs from a railing at Madrid's Bourse, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of Jordan sit on top of a fence as they watch Jordan play against Japan during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at King Abdullah stadium in Amman, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Former spy chief in Muammar Gaddafi's government, Bouzaid Dorda sits behind bars during a hearing in his trial in Tripoli, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
Chile's Esteban Paredes (R) falls after colliding with Uruguay's goalie Fernando Muslera (L) while competing for the ball during a 2014 World Cup qualifying match in Santiago, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Plaintiffs Sandra B. Stier (L) and Kristin M. Perry hold hands outside the Supreme Court after their case against California's Proposition 8 was argued in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
South Korean honour guards hold banners with pictures of the sailors who died in the sinking of a South Korean naval vessel by what Seoul insists was a North Korean submarine, during an event marking the third anniversary of the incident, at the national cemetery in Daejeon, March 26, 2013. 46 sailors died when the Cheonan corvette sunk. REUTERS/Kim Jae-Hwan/Pool
Australia's Robert Cornthwaite (L) is struck in the face by Oman's Hassan Al Gheilani as they fight for the ball during their World Cup qualifying soccer match in Sydney, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A suspected al Qaeda militant holds his head as he stands with co-defendants behind bars at the state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, March 26, 2013. The court on Tuesday upheld jail sentences ranging from four to 10 years against 10 defendants convicted of having links to al Qaeda, the state Saba news agency reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A woman carries a mannequin on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Boys spray coloured foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 26, 2013. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
South Africa's first lady Bongi Ngema (L) proposes a toast to China's first lady Peng Liyuan as South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks on during an official lunch hosted by Zuma and his wife in honour of China's President Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan in Pretoria, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
England's Wayne Rooney walks off after their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Montenegro at the City Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Artist Matt Hope, wearing a helmet, pushes his air filtration bike out from his studio on a hazy day in Beijing, March 26, 2013. Using an IKEA perforated garbage can, moped helmet, fighter-pilot breathing mask, wheel-powered generator and home air filtration system, Beijing-based artist Matt Hope built a "breathing bicycle" as a way of protecting himself from air pollution. While pedalling, electricity is generated for the power to activate the system to filter out haze and provide the rider with clean air, local media reported. According to the U.S. embassy monitor, the air quality today is classified as "very unhealthy". REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Felix Pie hits the wall chasing a RBI-double by Toronto Blue Jays' Adam Lind during the first inning of their MLB spring training baseball game in Dunedin, Florida, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry presents a birthday cake to travelling CBS correspondent Margaret Brennan on his flight from Kabul to Paris, March 26, 2013. Kerry had made unannounced stops in Baghdad and Kabul over the past two days before beginning his return to Washington via Paris. REUTERS/Jason Reed
France's Mathieu Valbuena (C) kicks the ball between Spain's Sergio Busquets Burgos (L) and Spain's Sergio Ramos Garcia (R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Syrian opposition flag is seen in front of the seat of the Syrian delegation at the opening the Arab League summit in Doha, Qatar, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
