Editor's Choice
A supporter of Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the defeated presidential candidate of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) reacts after the Supreme Court ruling in Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 30, 2013. Kenyan police fired teargas on...more
A supporter of Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the defeated presidential candidate of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) reacts after the Supreme Court ruling in Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 30, 2013. Kenyan police fired teargas on Saturday at hundreds of stone-throwing youths in the western city of Kisumu, a stronghold of Odinga, after a court threw out his challenge to the victory of rival Uhuru Kenyatta. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A garbage collector walks at a demolition site which is making room for a new residential area, in Wuhan, Huabei province, March 26, 2013. Cheap but crowded neighbourhoods are being cleared across China as part of a stepped-up "urbanisation" campaign...more
A garbage collector walks at a demolition site which is making room for a new residential area, in Wuhan, Huabei province, March 26, 2013. Cheap but crowded neighbourhoods are being cleared across China as part of a stepped-up "urbanisation" campaign by China's new leaders. The country aims to spend an estimated $6 trillion on infrastructure, including housing, as a projected 400 million people become urban residents over the next decade. But in an ironic twist, the clearance of so-called "villages within cities" removes cheap housing stock for the very people targeted to fuel that migration, without providing sufficient replacement units. The land is sold by municipalities to developers who generally erect expensive apartment towers. REUTERS/Stringer
Pope Francis holds a candle as he leads a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis holds a candle as he leads a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man mourns the death of relatives while people search for casualties under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike in Daiaat Al-Ansari neighborhood, Aleppo March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ziad Rev
A man mourns the death of relatives while people search for casualties under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike in Daiaat Al-Ansari neighborhood, Aleppo March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ziad Rev
Star Roney is covered in colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. According to organizers 50,000 people were expected pack the temple grounds to celebrate Holi, the...more
Star Roney is covered in colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. According to organizers 50,000 people were expected pack the temple grounds to celebrate Holi, the passing of winter to spring, and throw colorful powder throughout the day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a protest marking Land Day in the northern Gaza Strip March 30, 2013. March 30 marks Land Day, the annual commemoration of protests in 1976 against Israel's appropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee....more
A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a protest marking Land Day in the northern Gaza Strip March 30, 2013. March 30 marks Land Day, the annual commemoration of protests in 1976 against Israel's appropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths....more
Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) dives to try and stop Wichita State Shockers guard Malcolm Armstead (2) from scoring in the second half during their West Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2013....more
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) dives to try and stop Wichita State Shockers guard Malcolm Armstead (2) from scoring in the second half during their West Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Contestants wait backstage for the start of the China Super Model Final during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Contestants wait backstage for the start of the China Super Model Final during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
New York Yankees relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain looks on from the bleachers with cadets from the U.S. Military Academy during an exhibition baseball game against the Army Black Knights at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, March 30,...more
New York Yankees relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain looks on from the bleachers with cadets from the U.S. Military Academy during an exhibition baseball game against the Army Black Knights at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze (R) challenges VfB Stuttgart's Georg Niedermeier during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze (R) challenges VfB Stuttgart's Georg Niedermeier during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A Qantas Airways (L) and an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 fly in formation during a flyover at an altitude of around 450 m (1500 ft) above the Sydney Opera House March 31, 2013. The flyover was part of a promotion to mark the commencement of the...more
A Qantas Airways (L) and an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 fly in formation during a flyover at an altitude of around 450 m (1500 ft) above the Sydney Opera House March 31, 2013. The flyover was part of a promotion to mark the commencement of the five-year alliance between struggling national flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd and Emirates Airline, and was being promoted as the first time that two commercial airline A380 planes have flown in formation. Australia's competition regulator granted conditional final approval on March 27 for the alliance, just days before the first Qantas flight is due to transit through Dubai. REUTERS/David Gray
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in a mining area in Maizhokunggar County, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 30, 2013. Rescuers found the first body at 1735 local time (0935 GMT) on Saturday, nearly 36 hours after a massive...more
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in a mining area in Maizhokunggar County, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 30, 2013. Rescuers found the first body at 1735 local time (0935 GMT) on Saturday, nearly 36 hours after a massive landslide buried 83 workers in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany stretches for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany stretches for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A police officer patrols the slum of Mathare during a demonstration, in Nairobi March 30, 2013, following the Supreme Court decision of dismissing the case of the opposition party of Raila Odinga who said that the elections on March 4, 2013 were...more
A police officer patrols the slum of Mathare during a demonstration, in Nairobi March 30, 2013, following the Supreme Court decision of dismissing the case of the opposition party of Raila Odinga who said that the elections on March 4, 2013 were flawed. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Workers remove damaged cars at the site of a pileup on the A9 motorway near Chexbres March 30, 2013. About 50 cars were involved in the pileup but no one was seriously injured, according to local media. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Workers remove damaged cars at the site of a pileup on the A9 motorway near Chexbres March 30, 2013. About 50 cars were involved in the pileup but no one was seriously injured, according to local media. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Serena Williams of the U.S salutes the crowd after defeating Russia's Maria Sharapova in their women's singles final match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Serena Williams of the U.S salutes the crowd after defeating Russia's Maria Sharapova in their women's singles final match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Late afternoon shadows are cast on the seawall along the inner harbour in Victoria, British Columbia March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Late afternoon shadows are cast on the seawall along the inner harbour in Victoria, British Columbia March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
AC Milan's Philippe Mexes (C) challenges Chievo Verona's Luciano (L) and Cyril Thereau during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
AC Milan's Philippe Mexes (C) challenges Chievo Verona's Luciano (L) and Cyril Thereau during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A worker cleans a fountain during a dust storm in Benghazi March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A worker cleans a fountain during a dust storm in Benghazi March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Bulgarian Muslim pray during a remembrance ceremony in the village of Kornitsa, some 200km south of Sofia, March 30, 2013. Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to commemorate the events that took place 40 years ago in the village. On March 28,...more
Bulgarian Muslim pray during a remembrance ceremony in the village of Kornitsa, some 200km south of Sofia, March 30, 2013. Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to commemorate the events that took place 40 years ago in the village. On March 28, 1973 armed forces of the communist police services and the army attempt to storm Kornitsa, a village predominantly occupied by Pomaks - ethnic minority group of Bulgarian Muslims. The state campaign is part of a forceful assimilation policy, including ban on headscarves and change of the Turkish-Arabic names to ethnic Bulgarian ones. The operation meets organised resistance from the local people resulting six people killed and dozens wounded, jailed and beaten. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Members of the Britannia Coconut dancers perform on the roadside near Bacup, northern England, March 30, 2013. The group, which can trace its origins to the mid-1800s, dance along the town's roads every Easter Saturday following a tradition to mark...more
Members of the Britannia Coconut dancers perform on the roadside near Bacup, northern England, March 30, 2013. The group, which can trace its origins to the mid-1800s, dance along the town's roads every Easter Saturday following a tradition to mark out the boundaries of the town. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Syracuse Orange forward C.J. Fair (top) falls on Marquette Golden Eagles guard Junior Cadougan after he made a basket during the first half in their East Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Washington, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Syracuse Orange forward C.J. Fair (top) falls on Marquette Golden Eagles guard Junior Cadougan after he made a basket during the first half in their East Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Washington, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Cypriot family poses inside Agios Ioannis cathedral following a baptism ceremony in Nicosia March 30, 2013. A strict regime of restrictions on bank transactions, including a daily limit of 300 euros on withdrawals, has been imposed this week, in...more
A Cypriot family poses inside Agios Ioannis cathedral following a baptism ceremony in Nicosia March 30, 2013. A strict regime of restrictions on bank transactions, including a daily limit of 300 euros on withdrawals, has been imposed this week, in what is commonly described as an unprecedented move. Cypriots went about their daily businesses on Saturday and the capital's streets were filled with crowds relaxing in its cafes and bars, but popular anger was not hard to find. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.