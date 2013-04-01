A customer looks at a helicopter at an aircraft trading center in Beijing, March 30, 2013. The first aircraft trading center in Beijing described as "airplane supermarket" opened on Saturday. It sells aircrafts of over 10 models including gliders, helicopters and monoplanes. The first buyer is a private entrepreneur from Shandong who bought an EC120B helicopter at a price of more than 17 million yuan ($2.7 million) and an Ukraine-made AK 1-3 helicopter valued at about 2 million yuan ($322,000), local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer