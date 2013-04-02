Editor's Choice
Jahangir Alam, officer in-charge of Upashahar police camp, lies on the street after Jamaat-e-Islami activists smashed pieces of bricks on his head during a clash in Rajshahi, Bangladesh April 1, 2013. At least four policemen were injured, one critically, and a firearm and a walkie-talkie were snatched from them when Jamaat-e-Islami activists and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir clashed with police in Rajshahi city on Monday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man dressed as the Easter Bunny is given a warning by California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Adam Griffiths in this CHP handout photo in La Mesa, California March 31, 2013. The man was stopped on his motorcyle for not wearing a proper safety helmet and because his costume might impair his vision. REUTERS/CHP/Handout
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un presides over a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang March 31, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Louisville Cardinals guard Kevin Ware (5) is attended to by medical staff after breaking his leg in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during their Midwest Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A performer dressed as a squire holds a shield as he is hit with a lance at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, England April 1, 2013. Knebworth House, a stately home of the Lytton family since 1490, hosted The Knights Of Royal England in their first medieval jousting tournament of the season. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A fan of the late Hong Kong canto-pop star Leslie Cheung cries during a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong April 1, 2013. Exhibitions, concerts and tribute events are held in Hong Kong to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Cheung, who leapt to his death from a hotel on April 1, 2003. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy plays in Lamu town, the main settlement in Lamu, an island in the Indian Ocean off the northern coast of Kenya March 26, 2013. Kenya's tourism industry may be a swift winner from the election of Uhuru Kenyatta, owner of hotels and a vast business empire, as east Africa's biggest economy seeks to benefit from a vote that avoided a re-run of bloodshed of five years ago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Barack Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People sleep on charpoy beds along a road, near a railway station in Karachi April 1, 2013. Charpoy bed guesthouses are only setup at night from 9pm to 7am for the homeless, passengers and drivers, charging about 40 Pakistani rupees ($0.40) per night. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man throws water on a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Holloko, 100 km (62 miles) east of Budapest, Hungary April 1, 2013. Locals from the World Heritage village of Holloko celebrate Easter with the tradition "watering of the girls", a Hungarian tribal fertility ritual rooted in the area's pre-Christian past. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Locusts are seen in the Menabe region of western Madagascar, March 29, 2013. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that half the island nation has been infected by locusts which are threatening the production of rice, the country's main staple. Picture taken March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Clarel Faniry Rasoanaivo
Portraits of Yemeni inmates at Guantanamo Bay are held up by relatives during a protest to demand their release, outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa April 1, 2013. The detention camp at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in eastern Cuba holds 166 men captured in counterterrorism operations. Nearly all have been held for 11 years without charge. The Barack Obama administration has cleared more than half the Guantanamo prisoners for release or transfer, but the U.S. Congress has blocked efforts to close the detention camp and made it increasingly difficult to resettle Guantanamo prisoners. Many are Yemenis whom the U.S. will not repatriate at this time because of instability in that country. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A dancer stretches before taking part in an audition for Dani Pannullo DanceTheatre Co's next show called "NY Story" in Madrid April 1, 2013. "NY Story" will open in June and is based on Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story, according to Argentine choreographer Dani Pannullo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo April 1, 2013. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during the spring season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo April 1, 2013. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during the spring season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A businessman uses his mobile phone in Tokyo's business district April 1, 2013. Japanese business sentiment improved in the first three months of 2013, a central bank survey showed, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive monetary and fiscal policy prescriptions helped to weaken the yen and bolster share prices. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian island of Ischia March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian island of Ischia March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Players fight for the bottle during the bottle-kicking game in Hallaton, central England, April 1, 2013. The game is played between Hallaton and the neighboring village of Medbourne each Easter Monday in which participants compete to bring the bottle across a stream that separates the villages. The bottle is an old field barrel holding about a gallon of beer. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A worker carries a shovel as he walks on a road near a steel factory in Beijing April 1, 2013. Stronger domestic demand helped China's factory activity to rebound in March, with new orders up sharply in a sign that the underlying economic recovery is strong enough to weather any risks from patchy export performance, surveys showed on Monday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The "Valley of Peace" cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, is seen in this general view taken April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Ala
The "Valley of Peace" cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, is seen in this general view taken April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Ala
Pittsburgh Pirates Andrew McCutcheon (22) steals second base while Chicago Cubs Starlin Castro (13) misses the tag in the ninth inning of their opening day MLB National League baseball game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 1, 2013. REUTERS/David DeNoma
Chelsea's Ramires (R) challenges Manchester United's Patrice Evra during their English FA Cup quarter-final replay soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London April 1, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Chelsea's Ramires (R) challenges Manchester United's Patrice Evra during their English FA Cup quarter-final replay soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London April 1, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Boston Celtics guard Jordan Crawford (3rd L) loses the ball under the basket as he is guarded by New York Knicks forward Iman Shumpert (L), guard James White (C) and forward Steve Novak (16) in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A Los Angeles Dodgers grounds crewman sweeps away the dew from the centerfield grass to prepare the field to play against the San Francisco Giants in the opening game of the MLB National League baseball season in Los Angeles, California April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
