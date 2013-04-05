Editor's Choice
Competitors fall at Beechers Brook during the John Smith's Fox Hunters' steeple chase race at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 23rd chemical battalion put on their gear as they give a demonstration of their equipment during a ceremony to give notice of the battalion's official return to the 2nd Infantry Division based in South Korea, at Camp...more
Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 23rd chemical battalion put on their gear as they give a demonstration of their equipment during a ceremony to give notice of the battalion's official return to the 2nd Infantry Division based in South Korea, at Camp Stanley in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul April 4, 2013. The 23rd chemical battalion left South Korea in 2004 but the battalion with about 250 soldiers returned to the South in January 2013 to support South Korean military and the U.S. troops based in the South, according to the infantry division. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A stone-throwing Palestinian protester gestures near others as they take cover behind a make-shift barricade during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron April 4, 2013. Thousands of...more
A stone-throwing Palestinian protester gestures near others as they take cover behind a make-shift barricade during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron April 4, 2013. Thousands of mourners turned out on Thursday for the funerals of three Palestinians, including two teenagers killed by Israeli army gunfire in some of the worst violence in the occupied West Bank in years. The upsurge in unrest was triggered on Tuesday by the death of Hamdeya, a 64-year-old prisoner serving a life term in an Israeli jail and suffering from cancer. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ukrainian activist Inna Shevchenko (C) and members from the women's rights group Femen struggle with police officers during a protest in Paris April 4, 2013. The protest was organized in support of a Tunisian activist who received threats after she...more
Ukrainian activist Inna Shevchenko (C) and members from the women's rights group Femen struggle with police officers during a protest in Paris April 4, 2013. The protest was organized in support of a Tunisian activist who received threats after she posted topless pictures on the internet, organizers said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
President Barack Obama (C) gestures before boarding Marine One to a Democratic fund raiser in San Francisco April 4, 2013. In the background is the Golden Gate Bridge. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) jumps to avoid a hard sliding Los Angeles Angels' Howie Kendrick (47) as he breaks up the double-play attempt during the second inning of play in their interleague MLB baseball game at Great...more
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) jumps to avoid a hard sliding Los Angeles Angels' Howie Kendrick (47) as he breaks up the double-play attempt during the second inning of play in their interleague MLB baseball game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A free Syrian Army fighter rides a motorcycle with a child as a boy runs beside them on a street in Deir al-Zor April 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Britain's Prince William plays hockey during a visit with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to the Donald Dewar centre in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Muslim men clean debris in front of a mosque heavily damaged in recent violence in town of Gyo Bin Gauk, some 150 km (93 miles) north of Yangon April 4, 2013. Officially, 43 people died in the recent anti-Muslim violence, which erupted in Meikhtila...more
Muslim men clean debris in front of a mosque heavily damaged in recent violence in town of Gyo Bin Gauk, some 150 km (93 miles) north of Yangon April 4, 2013. Officially, 43 people died in the recent anti-Muslim violence, which erupted in Meikhtila town in the centre of the country on March 20 and included the fire-bombing of mosques. It spread to at least 15 other towns and villages until President Thein Sein ordered soldiers and police to crack down. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A police officer salutes at a memorial service for Kaufman County district attorney Mike McLelland and his wife Cynthia in Sunnyvale, Texas April 4, 2013. The Texas prosecutor and his wife who were shot and killed at their home on Saturday....more
A police officer salutes at a memorial service for Kaufman County district attorney Mike McLelland and his wife Cynthia in Sunnyvale, Texas April 4, 2013. The Texas prosecutor and his wife who were shot and killed at their home on Saturday. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A protester, wearing a gas mask, holds a Molotov cocktail as he waits for riot police during clashes after an anti-government protest in the village of Diraz, west of Manama April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, shows his tactics during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed a special weapons and tactics...more
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, shows his tactics during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) unit, favors arming Filipino judges to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants who can't accept decisions and criminal syndicates whose members were sent to jail. There had been cases of shootings inside courtrooms. Picture taken March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An elderly man sits on a wheelchair as he visits a cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe graveyard, on the outskirts of Shanghai April 4, 2013. The festival, which falls on April 4 this year, is a day for the Chinese to...more
An elderly man sits on a wheelchair as he visits a cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe graveyard, on the outskirts of Shanghai April 4, 2013. The festival, which falls on April 4 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honor their ancestors. A new service standard aimed at regulating the quality of China's public cemeteries has been launched recently by the Ministry of Civil Affairs to cope with the country's ageing population, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. At least nine people died and over 40 people got injured when an under-construction residential building collapsed on...more
Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. At least nine people died and over 40 people got injured when an under-construction residential building collapsed on Thursday evening, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman sleeps next to her newborn baby in a nursery in the Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba April 3, 2013. Very few births in South Sudan, which has the highest maternal mortality rate in the world at 2,054 per 100,000 live births, are assisted by...more
A woman sleeps next to her newborn baby in a nursery in the Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba April 3, 2013. Very few births in South Sudan, which has the highest maternal mortality rate in the world at 2,054 per 100,000 live births, are assisted by trained midwives, according to the UNDP's website. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Abdurrahman aged 6 (L) and Osman aged 10 (R) read and chat in their home in Cizre in Sirnak province, near the border with Syria March 23, 2013. Turkey's fledgling peace process with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group is all over the...more
Abdurrahman aged 6 (L) and Osman aged 10 (R) read and chat in their home in Cizre in Sirnak province, near the border with Syria March 23, 2013. Turkey's fledgling peace process with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group is all over the headlines. After three decades of war, 40,000 deaths and a devastating impact on the local economy, everybody seems ready for peace. Pro-Kurdish politicians are focused on boosting minority rights and stronger local government for the Kurds, who make up about 20 percent of Turkey's population of 75 million people. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The 'Fluegelauto' (winged car) by German artist HA Schult is lowered by a crane to the top of Cologne's historic armory April 4, 2013. The Fluegelauto, a 1989 Ford Fiesta, returned to the roof of Cologne's city museum on Thursday in front of the...more
The 'Fluegelauto' (winged car) by German artist HA Schult is lowered by a crane to the top of Cologne's historic armory April 4, 2013. The Fluegelauto, a 1989 Ford Fiesta, returned to the roof of Cologne's city museum on Thursday in front of the famous Cologne cathedral after it has been renovated by the trainees of car maker Ford at its Cologne car plant. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles gestures while speaking to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Barinas April 3, 2013. Venezuelans will hold presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles gestures while speaking to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Barinas April 3, 2013. Venezuelans will hold presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
She Ziqing (front), a Nanjing massacre survivor, holds flowers as he cries during a memorial ceremony at the Nanjing Massacre Museum during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 4, 2013. Over 50 massacre...more
She Ziqing (front), a Nanjing massacre survivor, holds flowers as he cries during a memorial ceremony at the Nanjing Massacre Museum during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, April 4, 2013. Over 50 massacre survivors and family members of victims attended the ceremony on Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year and is a day for the Chinese to remember and honor their ancestors. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative of Amer Nassar, 17, mourns during his funeral in the West Bank village of Anabta, near Tulkarm April 4, 2013. Thousands of mourners turned out on Thursday for the funerals of three Palestinians, including two teenagers, one of them Nassar,...more
A relative of Amer Nassar, 17, mourns during his funeral in the West Bank village of Anabta, near Tulkarm April 4, 2013. Thousands of mourners turned out on Thursday for the funerals of three Palestinians, including two teenagers, one of them Nassar, killed by Israeli army gunfire in some of the worst violence in the occupied West Bank in years. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Men pass their time sitting along a street in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A doctor waits for a blood sample outside an isolation ward where a 67-year-old patient suffering from the H7N9 bird flu strain is being treated at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 4, 2013. China said it was mobilizing resources...more
A doctor waits for a blood sample outside an isolation ward where a 67-year-old patient suffering from the H7N9 bird flu strain is being treated at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 4, 2013. China said it was mobilizing resources nationwide to combat the new strain of the deadly bird flu that has killed four people, as Japan and Hong Kong stepped up vigilance against the virus and Vietnam banned imports of Chinese poultry. A total of 11 people in China have been confirmed to have contracted H7N9, all in the east of the country, while another person died on Thursday, in Shanghai, bringing the number of deaths to four, state media said. Authorities in Shanghai also discovered the H7N9 virus in a pigeon sample taken from a traditional wholesale market, Xinhua added, believed to be the first time the virus has been discovered in a animal in China since the outbreak began. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A tablet with one of the pictures posted in the official North Korean Flickr account is seen in this photo illustration taken in Singapore April 5, 2013. North Korea's official Flickr and Twitter accounts were targeted by hackers on April 4. Some of...more
A tablet with one of the pictures posted in the official North Korean Flickr account is seen in this photo illustration taken in Singapore April 5, 2013. North Korea's official Flickr and Twitter accounts were targeted by hackers on April 4. Some of the pictures in the Flickr account were replaced by a caricature of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un as "Pigsy" from the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West". REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
Bolivia's The Strongest goalkeeper Daniel Vaca tries to stop the ball against Brazil's Sao Paulo FC during their Libertadores Cup soccer match in La Paz April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
