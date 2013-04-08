Editor's choice
People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A South Korean soldier patrols at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A gust of wind blows the Pope's Francis mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome, April 7, 2013. The pontiff officially took possession of the basilica which is his cathedral in his...more
Vendors play chess beside birds at a poultry market in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 7, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian girl holds her brother inside their dwelling in Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Coptic Christians run on the roof of the main cathedral in Cairo as police fire tear gas during clashes with Muslims standing outside the cathedral April 7, 2013. Clashes broke out between Coptic Christians and Muslims in central Cairo on Sunday...more
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) plays a drum during a campaign rally at the state of Bolivar, in this picture provided by Miraflores Palace, April 6, 2013. Venezuelans will hold presidential elections on...more
People take cover from dust as an Indian Air Force chopper lands during the golden jubilee ceremony of its Central Air Command in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga plays a volley return to Argentina's Juan Monaco in their Davis Cup quarter-final tennis match in Buenos Aires, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin leaps for a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of their NBA game in Los Angeles, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles gestures during a campaign rally in Caracas, April 7, 2013. Venezuelans will vote in the presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Shoes are hung over a picture of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in the old airport neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ottawa Senators' Matt Kassian and Florida Panthers' George Parros (L) fight during the second period of their NHL game in Sunrise, Florida April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
A man sells copies of the "Big Issue" next to a Lamborghini car in Covent Garden in central London, April 7, 2013. The "Big Issue" is a publication that is aimed at homeless people, who can sell copies to earn their own money. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor more
Ukraine's former interior minister Yuri Lutsenko leaves a prison in the settlement of Makoshino, northeast of Kiev, April 7, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Sunday pardoned two jailed allies of his key political opponent, former prime...more
Coptic Christians help an injured man at the main cathedral in Cairo as police fire tear gas during clashes with Muslims standing outside the cathedral, April 7, 2013. Clashes broke out between Coptic Christians and Muslims in central Cairo on Sunday...more
Models present creations by Aurelio Costarella during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Inbee Park of South Korea (rear L) jumps into Poppie's Pond with her fiance Gi Hyeob Nam (C) surrounding the 18th green to celebrate winning the Kraft Nabisco Championship LPGA golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, April 7, 2013....more
Visitors stand in the light installation 'Untitled (to Jan and Ron Greenberg) from 1972-73 by late U.S. artist Dan Flavin (1933-1996) at the Kunstmuseum art museum in the north-eastern Swiss town of St. Gallen, April 7, 2013. The exhibition 'Dan...more
Women wave as Pope Francis leaves St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a mass in Rome, April 7, 2013. The pontiff officially took possession of the basilica which is his cathedral in his capacity as bishop of Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile more
Honda Gresini MotoGP rider Bryan Staring of Australia is helped by marshals after his fall at the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Losail International circuit in Doha, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
The mother of Rafael Sandoval, one of the seven workers who died in an accident at a brewery, mourns outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. An accident at a Mexico City brewery killed seven people early...more
A boy works at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
