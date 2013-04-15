A blaze is seen in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea, in this picture taken from just south of the DMZ in Goseong, northeast of Seoul, April 13, 2013. The blaze, first spotted in the northern side of the 4-km-wide DMZ on Saturday, spread and reached within 100 meters of the nearest South Korean guard posts inside the DMZ, Yonhap reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. Picture taken April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Goseong County Office