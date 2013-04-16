Editor's choice
Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line in a photo by photographer Dan Lampariello in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A local resident stands on the doorstep of her house near her flooded courtyard as water from the Prypyat river overflows its banks during spring flooding in the village of Khlupin, south of Minsk, Belarus, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
An Israeli soldier sits next to graves of fallen soldiers before a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Debris is seen along Boylston Street after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Drift" (2009) by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, talks to the media as she is transferred from the ICU to a public ward at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. According to a hospital spokesperson, the H7N9 virus is no longer...more
U.S. Navy personnels walk in front of a U.S flag in the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as it docks at Tsim Sha Tsui for routine port visit in Hong Kong, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more
Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante's hand bleeds after he was cut by his sword while killing the bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo more
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
South Korean soldiers take their positions as a man takes a photo with his iPad during an anti-terror and security drill at a subway station in Seoul, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man is smeared with vermillion powder while celebrating "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, near Kathmandu, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A technician stands near equipment of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experience at the Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in the French village of Cessy near Geneva in Switzerland, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An examinee takes a swivel chair test as a medical staff member stands by during a military pilot selection in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A red flag covers the face of an honour guard during a welcome ceremony for Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Homeowner Wilmer Hernandez picks a picture from the wall of his bedroom before learning that his eviction, which was issued by Banco Sabadell, was suspended by the court in Valencia, Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
French gendarmes advance past flames near a make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures during a news conference in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Palestinian load freshly harvested green wheat onto a truck in a field near the West Bank city of Jenin, April 13, 2013. The wheat is roasted and used to make Freekeh, a Middle Eastern cereal dish. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
