Greek former defence minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos arrives for a court trial as defendant for money laundering in Athens April 22, 2013. Tsohatzopoulos, who has held various portfolios including defence since the 1980s, faces felony charges in relation to property deals and possible tax violations. Tsohatzopoulos nearly became prime minister in 1996 only to be narrowly defeated in an internal party vote to become chairman of the then ruling Socialist PASOK party. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis