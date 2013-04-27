Edition:
<p>Rescue workers, army personnel, police and members of media run after they heard someone shouting that a building next to Rana Plaza is collapsing during a rescue operation in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>People watch television near their tents after last Saturday's earthquake in Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province April 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>France's President Francois Hollande (C) and his partner Valerie Trierweiler (2nd R) tour the Forbidden City as part of a two-day visit in Beijing April 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>People protect their ears as a siren sounds to commemorate the bombing of the Basque town of Guernica April 26, 2013, on the 76th anniversary of the aerial attack during the Spanish Civil War by Germany's Condor Legion. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>New York Fire Department (FDNY) officers watch as New York Police Department (NYPD) officers work to right a truck that had flipped on its side in an accident in New York April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Dancers from the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble perform during the dress rehearsal of their new show "Song of the Stag" at the Budapest Dance festival April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>A boy uses a stick to search for coins on a burning oil lamp offered by devotees, at Kumbheswar Temple in Lalitpur April 26, 2013. According to the boy, he found around 100 Nepalese rupees ($1.15) after searching for a whole day. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William (L-R) raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, during the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London April 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>A municipal worker dressed in a traditional costume protests against the government's plan to layoff thousands of public sector workers as part of its austerity reform program, outside the parliament in Athens April 26, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>Members of the New York Police Department Hercules team stand next to NYPD officers on patrol at Times Square in New York, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, about 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Seoul, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>Dale Layne, a student who says he is totally blind, feels his way down a hallway while heading to the gym at the World Services for the Blind (WSB) in Little Rock, Arkansas January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci</p>

<p>Pussy Riot band member Nadia Tolokonnikova looks out from a holding cell during a court hearing in the town of Zubova Polyana April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

<p>A Russian emergency service worker sprays water at the site of a fire at a psychiatric hospital in the village of Ramensky, north of Moscow April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

<p>New York Yankees Robinson Cano (24) ducks out of the way of a high pitch as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia makes the catch during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>A woman makes a sandwich in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Vladimir Samsonov, 59, a resident from the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk and a member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club, sunbathes as he sits on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (R) attempts to deflect the puck past Calgary Flames' Joey MacDonald during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, Illinois, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Saunders Island and Wolstenholme Fjord with Kap Atholl in the background is shown in this picture taken during an Operation IceBridge survey flight in April 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>Members of the House of Representatives and their staffs leave the U.S. Capitol, adjourning after their final vote of the day in Washington April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Sunni Muslims attend Friday prayers during an anti-government demonstration in Falluja, 50 km (31 miles) west of Baghdad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohanned Faisal</p>

<p>An elderly woman cries as she mourns her relative who was killed in last Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province April 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers in the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pictures