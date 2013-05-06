Editor's Choice

An Orthodox Christian woman prays in front of one of the 11 monolithic rock-cut churches ahead of Orthodox Easter in Lalibela May 4, 2013. The main religious mass takes place on Saturday night, a sombre, sacred occasion with music and dancing until the early hours of the morning. At midnight a chicken is slaughtered for symbolic reasons. According to legend, angels helped King Lalibela build this church and others like it in the 11th and 12th century after he received an order from God to create a new Jerusalem in Ethiopia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic