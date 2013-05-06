Editor's Choice
A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it's not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts. Female membership is up, the nation's leading advocate for gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles of "armed and fabulous" women and describes how women are bringing "new energy" to the NRA. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam attack a journalist during a clash with police in front of the national mosque in Dhaka May 5, 2013. At least one person was killed, more than one hundred injured, including journalists, and thirteen vehicles torched as activists from Hefajat-e Islam and Islami Chhatra Shibir clashed with police at the city's Paltan area. According to local media, Hefajat activists demanded for the introduction of blasphemy laws and a 13-point agenda, while blocking major roads in Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pope Francis leaves at the end of a mass for confraternities in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nacional supporters cheer amidst smoke from fireworks, before their Uruguayan Tournament match against Penarol in Montevideo May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Competitors crawl up the bank of the Blackwater River at low tide during the Maldon Mud Race in Maldon, southeast England May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013.U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sunday voiced alarm at reports Israel has struck targets inside Syria, but said the United Nations was unable to confirm whether any such attacks had taken place. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Orthodox Christian woman prays in front of one of the 11 monolithic rock-cut churches ahead of Orthodox Easter in Lalibela May 4, 2013. The main religious mass takes place on Saturday night, a sombre, sacred occasion with music and dancing until the early hours of the morning. At midnight a chicken is slaughtered for symbolic reasons. According to legend, angels helped King Lalibela build this church and others like it in the 11th and 12th century after he received an order from God to create a new Jerusalem in Ethiopia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special cabinet meeting marking Jerusalem Day at the Herzl Museum in Jerusalem May 5, 2013. Jerusalem Day will be marked on May 8 to commemorate the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved a plan to raise the 2013 budget deficit target, allowing the government to delay the most painful planned spending reductions until next year. REUTERS/Emil Salman/Pool
Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah is tackled by Palermo's Egidio Arevalo Rios (top) during their Italian Serie A match at the Juventus stadium in Turin May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Two Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual "Battle of the Queens" cow fight finals in Aproz, in the western Alpine canton of Valais May 5, 2013. Each year when taken to the alpine pastures, the cows test their strength and fight for the herd's leadership. The competition continues until a new queen has forced all the other cows to retreat. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
New York Islanders' John Tavares celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of their Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference quarter-final game in Uniondale, New York, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the swimming club known as the Bondi Icebergs react as they hold blocks of ice during the launch of their winter swimming season at Sydney's Bondi Beach May 5, 2013. The annual event involves members of the Bondi swimming club holding blocks of ice as they jump into their salt-water pool. REUTERS/David Gray
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for distressed companies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim greets supporters after casting his vote during the general elections in Permatang Pauh, 350 km (217 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2013. Malaysians vote on Sunday in an election that could weaken or even end the rule of one of the world's longest-lived coalitions, which faces a stiff challenge from an opposition pledging to clean up politics and end race-based policies. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami peeps outside a fabric screen as others offer evening prayers during an election campaign rally in Karachi May 5, 2013. Pakistan's general election will be held on May 11. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg (R), daughter of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, presents former U.S. congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords with the 2013 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award at the Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boca Juniors' fans climb a fence during an Argentine First Division soccer match against River Plate in Buenos Aires May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) and Chicago Bulls guard Marco Belinelli celebrate after they beat the Brooklyn Nets to advance to the next round in Game 7 of their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in New York, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
River Plate's Cristian Ledesma (L) and Boca Juniors' Pablo Ledesma crash as they fight for the ball during their Argentine First Division match in Buenos Aires May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A student in flip flops and shorts (C) watches as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) receives an honorary degree during the spring commencement ceremony at Ohio State University in Columbus, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ottawa Senators' Matt Kassian (R) fights with Montreal Canadiens' Colby Armstrong during the third period of their NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal game in Ottawa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
British Conservative MP and Deputy House of Commons Speaker Nigel Evans reacts during a news conference in Pendleton, northern England May 5, 2013. Evans, who was arrested on the weekend on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, said on Sunday the allegations against him were "completely false." REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A man lies on a school ground as he waits for news on his relative, a garment worker who is still missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka May 5, 2013. The wife of a Bangladeshi garment worker who was killed when a building collapsed filed a murder complaint against the building's owner on Sunday as the death toll from the country's worst industrial disaster climbed to 622. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past a car parked among debris at a site demolished as part of a street broadening project in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 6, 2013. The site used to be a parking lot of a local company. The owner of the car could not be reached for over ten days, hence the workers were told to carry on demolishing operations around the car, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
