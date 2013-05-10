Editor's Choice
Devotees walk on a pathway made of cement bags to offer prayers at a shrine along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The sun is about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in this colorful scene photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station between 4 and 5 a.m. local time on May 5, 2013 and released on...more
Ariel Castro (L), appears in court with public defender Kathleen DeMetz (R) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. Ariel Castro, 52, a veteran school bus driver fired from his job last fall, was formally charged with kidnapping and raping the three women,...more
Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people...more
A man takes a holy bath at Matathirtha to observe Mother's Day in Kathmandu May 9, 2013. Families whose mothers have passed away take a holy wash and offer prayer at Matathirtha to commemorate the departed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandravati, 30, poses with trousers belonging to her missing three-year-old daughter Muskaan inside her house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Muskaan went missing while playing in the neighbourhood on October 30, 2010, according to her family. Between...more
A South African Air Force (SAAF) Rooivalk helicopter releases flares during a Capability Demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range in Makhado, in the northern province of Limpopo, May 9, 2013. South Africa's air force showed off its military might...more
Amazon Indians from different tribes hold a meeting among themselves to discuss a government proposal to end their occupation of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam construction site, in the construction office at the dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near...more
Relatives and friends react as a funeral cortege passes during a repatriation ceremony for three soldiers, outside Brize Norton near Oxford in southern England May 9, 2013. Corporal William Savage and Fusilier Samuel Flint, both from 2nd Battalion...more
Blind capoeira teacher Joao Kanoa jokes with one of his students after giving classes at his home at the Fallet slum, in Rio de Janeiro March 2, 2013. Kanoa says he lost his vision at work seventeen years ago when the change of temperature inside a...more
Mohammad Kamaruzzaman (C), assistant secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, sits inside a police van after hearing the verdict of his trial in front of the International Crimes Tribunal-2 in Dhaka May 9, 2013. A Bangladesh war crimes...more
Ukrainian cadets enjoy their ice cream after taking part in a festive ceremony in Kiev May 9, 2013. Ukraine commemorates the 68th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Company officials cry after a fire at a factory belonging to Tung Hai Group, a large garment exporter, in Dhaka May 9, 2013. Eight people were killed when the fire swept through the garment factory in an industrial district of the Bangladeshi capital...more
Indigenous women from the Ixil region attend the genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013.A Guatemalan judge on May 2 restarted...more
Bulgarian Nevse Molalieva (R) chats with friends before heading for their training course at a sewing factory in the village of Ribnovo, some 190km (118 miles) south of Sofia May 8, 2013. Eurostat shows that Bulgaria's youth unemployment rate is...more
A tenant carrying quilts looks back as he leaves a site before government workers tear down houses built without official permission, in Beijing May 9, 2013. The houses demolished at the site on Thursday covered an area of at least 4,500 square...more
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party react to a speech made on stage during a campaign rally in Lahore May 9, 2013. Pakistan will hold general elections on May 11. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A garment worker inspects a factory belonging to Tung Hai Group, a large garment exporter, after a fire in Dhaka May 9, 2013. Eight people were killed when the fire swept through the garment factory in an industrial district of the Bangladeshi...more
A Russian police officer walks near the bodies of suspected Islamic militants after a firefight near the town of Gubden, some 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Makhachkala, May 9, 2013. Russian police officers killed eight suspected Islamist...more
Shadows are cast onto a projection screen showing a facial reconstruction of a 5,600 year old skull found on the Maltese island of Gozo during Jewellery Through the Times, part of Fashion Week Malta, in which models present replicas of jewellery worn...more
Edwin Retamozo (L) of Peru's Real Garcilaso competes for the ball Gonzalo Bueno of Uruguay's Nacional during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Montevideo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
France's players huddle before their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match against Russia at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles match against Gilles Simon of France at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
