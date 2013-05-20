Editor's Choice

Catholics carry the World Youth Day cross during its arrival in Icarai beach in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro May 19, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. The pope's participation in World Youth Day events starts on the evening of July 25 in Rio's famed Copacabana Beach area and culminates with a huge open-air Mass in the Guaratiba area of the city on July 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes