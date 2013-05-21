Editor's choice
A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. The annual show opens to the public on Tuesday. ...more
A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. The annual show opens to the public on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The funnel of a tornadic thunderstorm almost touches the ground near South Haven, in Kansas May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and...more
The funnel of a tornadic thunderstorm almost touches the ground near South Haven, in Kansas May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman walks through debris after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. A massive tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore on Monday, killing at least 51 people as winds of up to 200 miles per hour...more
A woman walks through debris after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. A massive tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore on Monday, killing at least 51 people as winds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 kph) flattened entire tracts of homes, two schools and a hospital, leaving a wake of tangled wreckage. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Supporters of Hezbollah and relatives of Hasan Faisal Sheker, an 18-year-old Hezbollah member, carry the coffin during his funeral in Nabi Sheet near Baalbeck May 20, 2013. About 30 Lebanese Hezbollah fighters and 20 Syrian soldiers and militiamen...more
Supporters of Hezbollah and relatives of Hasan Faisal Sheker, an 18-year-old Hezbollah member, carry the coffin during his funeral in Nabi Sheet near Baalbeck May 20, 2013. About 30 Lebanese Hezbollah fighters and 20 Syrian soldiers and militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been killed in the fiercest fighting this year in the rebel stronghold of Qusair, Syrian activists said on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an...more
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador May 20, 2013. Inmates handed over handmade knives and more than 60 cell phones and other not-permitted articles in an effort to keep the truce between the country's two most powerful gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), following a truce treaty signed by both sides in March 2012 to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires back at Syrian Army's position during what activists say was clashes between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Deir al-Zor May 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires back at Syrian Army's position during what activists say was clashes between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Deir al-Zor May 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes with a baby as he attends the opening of the Help for Heroes Recovery Centre for injured service personnel at Tedworth House, in Tidworth, south western England May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Richards/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes with a baby as he attends the opening of the Help for Heroes Recovery Centre for injured service personnel at Tedworth House, in Tidworth, south western England May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Richards/Pool
A boy throws a sheep into the waters of Jhelum river to wash it, in Srinagar May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy throws a sheep into the waters of Jhelum river to wash it, in Srinagar May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman wearing a traditional Korean Hanbok costume sits in front of South Korean soldiers before a traditional coming-of-age day ceremony at Namsangol Hanok Village in Seoul May 20, 2013. The ceremony marks the entrance of boys and girls into...more
A woman wearing a traditional Korean Hanbok costume sits in front of South Korean soldiers before a traditional coming-of-age day ceremony at Namsangol Hanok Village in Seoul May 20, 2013. The ceremony marks the entrance of boys and girls into adulthood at the age of 19, and reminds them of their individual responsibilities as young men and women. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Rescuers crawl with a dummy during an international workshop called Kazspas 2013 on a range, around 140km (87 miles) north of Almaty, May 20, 2013. Every year, rescuers from various countries will attend Kazspas to share experiences in rescue work....more
Rescuers crawl with a dummy during an international workshop called Kazspas 2013 on a range, around 140km (87 miles) north of Almaty, May 20, 2013. Every year, rescuers from various countries will attend Kazspas to share experiences in rescue work. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd R) waves during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp, situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd R) waves during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp, situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Relatives carry the coffin of an Iraqi police officer killed by militants, during a funeral in Najaf, around 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad May 20, 2013. The attacks took place in the Sunni heartland of Anbar, where gunmen on Saturday ambushed...more
Relatives carry the coffin of an Iraqi police officer killed by militants, during a funeral in Najaf, around 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad May 20, 2013. The attacks took place in the Sunni heartland of Anbar, where gunmen on Saturday ambushed and kidnapped 10 policemen near the provincial capital of Ramadi, and four members of a government-backed Sunni militia fighters were killed near Falluja city. When Sunni-Shi'ite bloodshed was at its height in 2006-07, Anbar, which shares a border with Syria, was in the grip of al Qaeda's local affiliate, the Islamic State of Iraq, which has regained strength in recent months. REUTERS/Haider Ala
A general view shows the opening ceremony of Vietnam's National Assembly 2013 Spring session in Hanoi May 20, 2013. Deputies of the National Assembly gathered in Hanoi for the 2013 Spring session from May 20 to June 22. REUTERS/Kham
A general view shows the opening ceremony of Vietnam's National Assembly 2013 Spring session in Hanoi May 20, 2013. Deputies of the National Assembly gathered in Hanoi for the 2013 Spring session from May 20 to June 22. REUTERS/Kham
The Virgin of El Rocio is carried by pilgrims during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, in the province of Huelva, southwest Spain, May 20, 2013. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to...more
The Virgin of El Rocio is carried by pilgrims during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, in the province of Huelva, southwest Spain, May 20, 2013. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive color. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
North Korean soldiers smoke on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 20, 2013. North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Monday, making six launches in three days, and it...more
North Korean soldiers smoke on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 20, 2013. North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Monday, making six launches in three days, and it condemned South Korea for criticising what it said were its legitimate military drills. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Blood Ties" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Blood Ties" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People riding on motorcycles are seen through a hole of a damaged building in Deir al-Zor May 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
People riding on motorcycles are seen through a hole of a damaged building in Deir al-Zor May 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Lebanese Sunni gunmen ride on motorcycles during the funeral of one of their colleagues in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli May 20, 2013. Three people have been killed and about 40 wounded in two days of fighting in Tripoli, security sources said...more
Lebanese Sunni gunmen ride on motorcycles during the funeral of one of their colleagues in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli May 20, 2013. Three people have been killed and about 40 wounded in two days of fighting in Tripoli, security sources said on Monday, as sectarian violence spilled over from the civil war in Syria. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A mock North Korean Russian-made Scud-B ballistic missile (R, in grey) and mock South Korean U.S.-made MIM-14 Nike Hercules missiles are displayed at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul May 20, 2013. North Korea fired a short-range missile from...more
A mock North Korean Russian-made Scud-B ballistic missile (R, in grey) and mock South Korean U.S.-made MIM-14 Nike Hercules missiles are displayed at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul May 20, 2013. North Korea fired a short-range missile from its east coast on Sunday, a day after launching three of these missiles, a South Korean news agency said, ignoring calls for restraint from Western powers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
President Barack Obama meets with Myanmar's President Thein Sein in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington May 20, 2013. Obama will walk a fine line between fostering a U.S. ally in China's backyard and trying to defend human rights on...more
President Barack Obama meets with Myanmar's President Thein Sein in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington May 20, 2013. Obama will walk a fine line between fostering a U.S. ally in China's backyard and trying to defend human rights on Monday when Thein Sein becomes the first head of his country to visit the White House in 47 years. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, waits to receive Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) before their meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, waits to receive Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) before their meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Leah Hill (L), of Shawnee, Oklahoma, is hugged by friend Sidney Sizemore, as they look through Hill's scattered belongings from her home which was destroyed by a tornado, west of Shawnee, Oklahoma May 19, 2013. A tornado half a mile wide struck near...more
Leah Hill (L), of Shawnee, Oklahoma, is hugged by friend Sidney Sizemore, as they look through Hill's scattered belongings from her home which was destroyed by a tornado, west of Shawnee, Oklahoma May 19, 2013. A tornado half a mile wide struck near Oklahoma City on Sunday, part of a massive storm front that hammered the central United States. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
(L-R) Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony Gose, Colby Rasmus, and Jose Bautista celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
(L-R) Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony Gose, Colby Rasmus, and Jose Bautista celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice - 18 May 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice - 17 May 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.