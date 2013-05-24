Jennifer Tyrrell (L), who was removed from her position as a den leader in 2012 for being gay, hugs Pascal Tessier, 16, after a resolution passed to allow openly gay scouts in the Boy Scouts of America at the Boy Scouts' National Annual Meeting in Grapevine, Texas May 23, 2013. The Boy Scouts of America voted on Thursday to lift a ban on openly gay scouts that had been in place throughout the organization's 103-year history, capping weeks of intense lobbying on both sides, the group said in a statement. REUTERS/Michael Prengler