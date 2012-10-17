Educating Pakistan's girls
Girls attend a lesson outside a damaged classroom at Government Girls Primary School No. 3, which was bombed by suspected militants, in Swabi, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Girls attend a lesson outside a damaged classroom at Government Girls Primary School No. 3, which was bombed by suspected militants, in Swabi, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A girl covers her face with her headscarf while attending a class on the lawn at Government Girls Primary School No. 3, which was bombed by suspected militants, in Swabi, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province November 15, 2011. ...more
A girl covers her face with her headscarf while attending a class on the lawn at Government Girls Primary School No. 3, which was bombed by suspected militants, in Swabi, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Teacher Noorzia Khan, 16, writes letters from the Kalasha alphabet on a blackboard during a lesson at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 13, 2011. The Kalash, who number about 3,500...more
Teacher Noorzia Khan, 16, writes letters from the Kalasha alphabet on a blackboard during a lesson at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 13, 2011. The Kalash, who number about 3,500 in Pakistan's population of 180 million, are spread over three valleys along the border with Afghanistan and are known for their distinctive dress, vibrant religious festivals, and polytheism. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway
Kalash students attend a class at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway
Kalash students attend a class at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway
Kalash female students walk to class through the entrance of the Kalasha Dur and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway
Kalash female students walk to class through the entrance of the Kalasha Dur and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway
Female students Shaista (R), 12, and Rabia (L), 10, read aloud while taking part in class in Buner district about 220 km (137 miles) by road from Pakistan's capital Islamabad on August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Female students Shaista (R), 12, and Rabia (L), 10, read aloud while taking part in class in Buner district about 220 km (137 miles) by road from Pakistan's capital Islamabad on August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Muslim girls learn how to read the Koran at a mosque in Peshawar northwest Pakistan June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Muslim girls learn how to read the Koran at a mosque in Peshawar northwest Pakistan June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Internally displaced girls fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley hold classes inside a tent at an UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam
Internally displaced girls fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley hold classes inside a tent at an UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam
A Pakistani Kashmiri girl student reads a book in front of her classmates in a school at Chilliana village 156 km (97 miles) South of Pakistani capital Islamabad January 14, 2004. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A Pakistani Kashmiri girl student reads a book in front of her classmates in a school at Chilliana village 156 km (97 miles) South of Pakistani capital Islamabad January 14, 2004. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Two-year-old Lyba is photographed sitting with other students, while learning how to recite the Koran, at the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia Seminary Islamic Study School in Karachi January 21, 2012. About 6,000 boys and girls are educated, fed and housed...more
Two-year-old Lyba is photographed sitting with other students, while learning how to recite the Koran, at the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia Seminary Islamic Study School in Karachi January 21, 2012. About 6,000 boys and girls are educated, fed and housed at the madrasa, or religious school. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Girls are seen between classes at a military-funded school in Sagi, located in Mohmand Agency along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Girls are seen between classes at a military-funded school in Sagi, located in Mohmand Agency along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Girls read loudly while attending a class at a makeshift school tent in Mingora, located in Pakistan's Swat Valley, about 260 km (161 miles) by road northwest of Islamabad September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Girls read loudly while attending a class at a makeshift school tent in Mingora, located in Pakistan's Swat Valley, about 260 km (161 miles) by road northwest of Islamabad September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Children attend an open-air class at a UNESCO-sponsored school on the outskirts of Pakistan capital Islamabad January 13, 2002. REUTERS/Claro Cortes
Children attend an open-air class at a UNESCO-sponsored school on the outskirts of Pakistan capital Islamabad January 13, 2002. REUTERS/Claro Cortes
Six-year-old Mozama leads a class in a lesson at the Rabia Beulkhi School for girls in Quetta's Hazaratown November 2, 2001. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Six-year-old Mozama leads a class in a lesson at the Rabia Beulkhi School for girls in Quetta's Hazaratown November 2, 2001. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An internally displaced girl, who fled a military offensive in the Swat Valley region, attends a class at the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) Sheik Yaseen camp in Mardan district, about 150 km (93 miles) north west of Pakistan's...more
An internally displaced girl, who fled a military offensive in the Swat Valley region, attends a class at the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) Sheik Yaseen camp in Mardan district, about 150 km (93 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad June 27, 2009. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An Afghan refugee girl sits with classmates at an open-air class at a UNESCO-sponsored school on the outskirts of Pakistan capital Islamabad January 13, 2002. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
An Afghan refugee girl sits with classmates at an open-air class at a UNESCO-sponsored school on the outskirts of Pakistan capital Islamabad January 13, 2002. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
An internally displaced girl, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, sits in a class inside a tent at a UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) on the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam
An internally displaced girl, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, sits in a class inside a tent at a UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) on the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam
A girl is photographed while attending a religious class at a mosque in the outskirts of Islamabad August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A girl is photographed while attending a religious class at a mosque in the outskirts of Islamabad August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Internally displaced girls, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, gather before going to their classes at a school inside a UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in Pakistan's Swabi district, located about 120 km (75...more
Internally displaced girls, fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley, gather before going to their classes at a school inside a UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in Pakistan's Swabi district, located about 120 km (75 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Internally displaced girls fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley hold classes inside a tent at an UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam
Internally displaced girls fleeing a military offensive in the Swat valley hold classes inside a tent at an UNHCR camp (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) in the outskirts of Peshawar May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Imam
Next Slideshows
Shelter for displaced Yemeni’s
Yemenis who fled the fighting after al Qaeda militants occupied their home towns are now under pressure to go home, but many are hesitating.
High wire workers
The dangerous jobs of people working high above the ground.
Young and hungry in India
The U.N. estimates that one in three of the world's malnourished children is in India, more even than in sub-Saharan Africa.
Relics of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Deactivated Cold-War missiles on display in Havana.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.