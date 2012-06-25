Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 25, 2012 | 7:40pm IST

Egypt celebrates new president

<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in front of his picture at his headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. Islamist Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood was declared Egypt's first democratic president on Sunday by the state election committee, which said he had defeated former general Ahmed Shafik with 51.7 percent of last weekend's run-off vote. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in front of his picture at his headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. Islamist Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood was declared Egypt's first democratic president...more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in front of his picture at his headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. Islamist Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood was declared Egypt's first democratic president on Sunday by the state election committee, which said he had defeated former general Ahmed Shafik with 51.7 percent of last weekend's run-off vote. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a poster for him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a poster for him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a poster for him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses his picture during a celebration of his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses his picture during a celebration of his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses his picture during a celebration of his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy holds his picture as she celebrates his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy holds his picture as she celebrates his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy holds his picture as she celebrates his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy help a man as they celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy help a man as they celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy help a man as they celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during celebrations for his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during celebrations for his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during celebrations for his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, June 25, 2012

People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, June 25, 2012

Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy stand among ambulances during celebrations for his victory in the election at Egypt museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy stand among ambulances during celebrations for his victory in the election at Egypt museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy stand among ambulances during celebrations for his victory in the election at Egypt museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy listen to his speech at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy listen to his speech at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy listen to his speech at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, June 25, 2012

Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Journalists celebrate Muslim Brotherhood president-elect Mohamed Morsy's victory at the election during a presidential election commission news conference in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Journalists celebrate Muslim Brotherhood president-elect Mohamed Morsy's victory at the election during a presidential election commission news conference in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, June 25, 2012

Journalists celebrate Muslim Brotherhood president-elect Mohamed Morsy's victory at the election during a presidential election commission news conference in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, June 25, 2012

A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, June 25, 2012

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

