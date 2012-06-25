Egypt celebrates new president
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in front of his picture at his headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. Islamist Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood was declared Egypt's first democratic president...more
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate in front of his picture at his headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. Islamist Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood was declared Egypt's first democratic president on Sunday by the state election committee, which said he had defeated former general Ahmed Shafik with 51.7 percent of last weekend's run-off vote. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a poster for him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a poster for him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses his picture during a celebration of his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses his picture during a celebration of his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy holds his picture as she celebrates his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy holds his picture as she celebrates his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy help a man as they celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy help a man as they celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during celebrations for his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy pray during celebrations for his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy stand among ambulances during celebrations for his victory in the election at Egypt museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy stand among ambulances during celebrations for his victory in the election at Egypt museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy listen to his speech at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy listen to his speech at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Journalists celebrate Muslim Brotherhood president-elect Mohamed Morsy's victory at the election during a presidential election commission news conference in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Journalists celebrate Muslim Brotherhood president-elect Mohamed Morsy's victory at the election during a presidential election commission news conference in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
Kashmir Sufi shrine blaze
Fire engulfs one of the most revered Sufi Muslim shrines in Kashmir.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Cruise ships: fun and frustrations
Cruise ships. They are floating cities of entertainment, but like any city they are also sometimes subject to disaster.
Police officers riot
Rioting police officers, some with their wives, protest against low wages in La Paz, Bolivia.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.