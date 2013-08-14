Edition:
Egypt clears protesters

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with riot police and army at around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>A media crew is seen next to riot police during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police and army personnel take them up positions during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police and the army during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police officers run during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police hold a copy of the Koran as they clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near smoke from a fire at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police fire tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police stand guard after clearing the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

<p>Riot police clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

