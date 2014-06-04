Egypt elects Sisi

Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. Sisi won 96.91 percent in a presidential vote last week, the election...more

Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. Sisi won 96.91 percent in a presidential vote last week, the election commission said, confirming interim results that had given him a landslide victory. But turnout was only about 47 percent of Egypt's 54 million voters, the commission said - less than the 40 million votes, or 80 percent of the electorate, that Sisi had called for. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

