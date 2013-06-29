Edition:
Egypt on edge

<p>Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters gather as they chant anti-President Mohamed Mursi slogans during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans on concrete barricades erected in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>An anti-Mursi protester uses his sandal to beat a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during an anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil war" on Friday and called for calm after a member of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was killed ahead of mass rallies aimed at forcing the president to quit. REUTERSAsmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man injured from clashes between supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters lies on a stretcher in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Protesters raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Tanks loaded on a train prepare to enter Cairo, ahead of demonstrations against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>People argue at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A man argues with a worker at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Protesters with banners and flags gather near a lit flare while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>A man signs his name as volunteers from the opposition "Rebel!" campaign stop passengers in the underground to collect signatures for their campaign ahead of a planned anti-Mursi protest at the end of the month, in Cairo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Protesters gesture and raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Pictures