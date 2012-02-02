Egypt soccer tragedy
Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A shoe is seen inside the goal net one day after soccer supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A soccer fan that was wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium is helped by army officers upon arrival at a military airport in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People wait for those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium to arrive at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer fans flee from inside the Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Al Ahli Soccer players try to leave the stadium as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A soccer fan flees from the Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical personnel carry a wounded soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer fans flee from Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A shoe is seen inside the Port Said stadium one day after soccer supporters clashed, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Mourners react during a funeral for victims of Wednesday's soccer violence in Port Said, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
People gather around a train as they wait for the arrival of those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptian police arrest a soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators take part in a protest condemning the deaths that happened on Wednesday at Port Said stadium, in front of the parliament in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
