Thu Feb 2, 2012

Egypt soccer tragedy

<p>Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>A shoe is seen inside the goal net one day after soccer supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

A shoe is seen inside the goal net one day after soccer supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A shoe is seen inside the goal net one day after soccer supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>A soccer fan that was wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium is helped by army officers upon arrival at a military airport in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A soccer fan that was wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium is helped by army officers upon arrival at a military airport in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A soccer fan that was wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium is helped by army officers upon arrival at a military airport in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>People wait for those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium to arrive at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People wait for those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium to arrive at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

People wait for those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium to arrive at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soccer fans flee from inside the Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soccer fans flee from inside the Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Soccer fans flee from inside the Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Al Ahli Soccer players try to leave the stadium as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Al Ahli Soccer players try to leave the stadium as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Al Ahli Soccer players try to leave the stadium as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Police react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A soccer fan flees from the Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A soccer fan flees from the Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A soccer fan flees from the Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Medical personnel carry a wounded soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Medical personnel carry a wounded soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Medical personnel carry a wounded soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police officers react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police officers react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Police officers react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soccer fans flee from Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soccer fans flee from Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Soccer fans flee from Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A shoe is seen inside the Port Said stadium one day after soccer supporters clashed, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

A shoe is seen inside the Port Said stadium one day after soccer supporters clashed, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A shoe is seen inside the Port Said stadium one day after soccer supporters clashed, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>Mourners react during a funeral for victims of Wednesday's soccer violence in Port Said, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Mourners react during a funeral for victims of Wednesday's soccer violence in Port Said, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Mourners react during a funeral for victims of Wednesday's soccer violence in Port Said, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>People gather around a train as they wait for the arrival of those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

People gather around a train as they wait for the arrival of those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

People gather around a train as they wait for the arrival of those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Egyptian police arrest a soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Egyptian police arrest a soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Egyptian police arrest a soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest condemning the deaths that happened on Wednesday at Port Said stadium, in front of the parliament in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Demonstrators take part in a protest condemning the deaths that happened on Wednesday at Port Said stadium, in front of the parliament in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Demonstrators take part in a protest condemning the deaths that happened on Wednesday at Port Said stadium, in front of the parliament in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

