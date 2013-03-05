Edition:
Egypt unrest

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A riot policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police, during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a sign during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The sign reads "Port Said not thugs, this is our freedom". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Mourners carry the coffin of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, during his funeral in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A mourner cries during the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A riot policeman releases tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, run from tear gas released by riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A riot policeman run to release tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk away from rubber bullets and teargas fired by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a stone at riot police, near a fire, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, confront riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a banner during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The banner reads, "I will die a martyr and Port Said will be free." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

