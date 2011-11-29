Edition:
Egypt votes

<p>An old man is helped by army soldiers before casting his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>An old man casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>People walk past electoral banners, ahead of the parliamentary elections due on Monday, in Alexandria, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany</p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A man dips his finger in ink after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>People stand in line outside a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>People queue outside a polling station in the Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A man looks at list of candidates before voting in a polling station in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A man shows his finger after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>Presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C) waits to cast his vote outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A security officer carries ballot papers to a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>Presidential candidate Amr Moussa casts his vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>An old man reads a ballot paper before casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>People queue at a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>An Egyptian woman reads a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A woman is helped by an army soldier outside a polling station to cast her vote during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A man stand in front of banners supporting candidates for the parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>An electoral official sits near a ballot box at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>Women cover themselves during rain as they stand in line outside a polling station waiting to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>People register to vote at a polling station in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighbourhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A boy looks on as he waits for his father behind soldiers guarding outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>An Egyptian army soldier stands as people queue outside a polling station in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>Soldiers maintain order as people wait outside a polling station to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>A man waits outside a polling station to cast his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

<p>People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

