Egypt votes

A child has "CC" painted on his face by supporters of presidential candidate and army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi during the Egyptian presidential elections in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Egyptians voted in an election expected to install army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi as president, with supporters brushing aside concerns about political freedom and hailing him as the strong leader the country needs. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

