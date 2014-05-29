Egypt votes
A child has "CC" painted on his face by supporters of presidential candidate and army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi during the Egyptian presidential elections in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Egyptians voted in an election expected to install army chief Abdel...more
Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a poster of him and wave flags in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police dance to traditional songs as they ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An electoral worker counts ballot in favor of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in Egypt's presidential election at a polling station in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wears a fake knife over his head in front of an Egyptian flag as he celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi watches an election official before casting his ballot while voting at a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People celebrate on the third day of voting in Egypt's election, which is expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president, in Shubra El-Kheima near Cairo May 28. 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Ink is seen on a voter's finger at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian woman casts her ballot on the first day of voting in the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Coptic Pope Tawadros II arrives to cast his ballot on the first day of the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Sabaa Newspaper
Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi waits to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahi is the lone challenger to former army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in the election. REUTERS/Steve...more
Supporters of General al-Sisi take pictures of children with soldier on the Pyramid Road as Egyptians vote in an election expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president in Cairo, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman shows off her inked thumb outside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Police and a local guard affiliated to them conduct duties outside a polling station during the presidential election in Talya, the home town of presidential candidate Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's mother within Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of...more
Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi cheer as they gather in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People walk in a market near an electoral banner for presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man gets off his donkey before voting during the presidential election in Ashmoon city, Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of Cairo, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Ink from voters' fingers is seen on walls at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soldiers secure a road during the presidential elections in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
