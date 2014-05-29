Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 29, 2014 | 5:50am IST

Egypt votes

A child has "CC" painted on his face by supporters of presidential candidate and army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi during the Egyptian presidential elections in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Egyptians voted in an election expected to install army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi as president, with supporters brushing aside concerns about political freedom and hailing him as the strong leader the country needs. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A child has "CC" painted on his face by supporters of presidential candidate and army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi during the Egyptian presidential elections in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Egyptians voted in an election expected to install army chief Abdel...more

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A child has "CC" painted on his face by supporters of presidential candidate and army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi during the Egyptian presidential elections in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Egyptians voted in an election expected to install army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi as president, with supporters brushing aside concerns about political freedom and hailing him as the strong leader the country needs. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
1 / 20
Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a poster of him and wave flags in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a poster of him and wave flags in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a poster of him and wave flags in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
2 / 20
Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police dance to traditional songs as they ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police dance to traditional songs as they ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police dance to traditional songs as they ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
3 / 20
An electoral worker counts ballot in favor of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in Egypt's presidential election at a polling station in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An electoral worker counts ballot in favor of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in Egypt's presidential election at a polling station in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, May 29, 2014
An electoral worker counts ballot in favor of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in Egypt's presidential election at a polling station in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
4 / 20
A supporter of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wears a fake knife over his head in front of an Egyptian flag as he celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A supporter of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wears a fake knife over his head in front of an Egyptian flag as he celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A supporter of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wears a fake knife over his head in front of an Egyptian flag as he celebrates at Tahrir square in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
5 / 20
Presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi watches an election official before casting his ballot while voting at a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi watches an election official before casting his ballot while voting at a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi watches an election official before casting his ballot while voting at a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
6 / 20
People celebrate on the third day of voting in Egypt's election, which is expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president, in Shubra El-Kheima near Cairo May 28. 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

People celebrate on the third day of voting in Egypt's election, which is expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president, in Shubra El-Kheima near Cairo May 28. 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, May 29, 2014
People celebrate on the third day of voting in Egypt's election, which is expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president, in Shubra El-Kheima near Cairo May 28. 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
7 / 20
Ink is seen on a voter's finger at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ink is seen on a voter's finger at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Ink is seen on a voter's finger at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
8 / 20
An Egyptian woman casts her ballot on the first day of voting in the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An Egyptian woman casts her ballot on the first day of voting in the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, May 29, 2014
An Egyptian woman casts her ballot on the first day of voting in the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
9 / 20
Coptic Pope Tawadros II arrives to cast his ballot on the first day of the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Sabaa Newspaper

Coptic Pope Tawadros II arrives to cast his ballot on the first day of the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Sabaa Newspaper

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Coptic Pope Tawadros II arrives to cast his ballot on the first day of the presidential elections inside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Sabaa Newspaper
Close
10 / 20
Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi waits to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahi is the lone challenger to former army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in the election. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi waits to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahi is the lone challenger to former army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in the election. REUTERS/Steve...more

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi waits to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, May 26, 2014. Leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahi is the lone challenger to former army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in the election. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Close
11 / 20
Supporters of General al-Sisi take pictures of children with soldier on the Pyramid Road as Egyptians vote in an election expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president in Cairo, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of General al-Sisi take pictures of children with soldier on the Pyramid Road as Egyptians vote in an election expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president in Cairo, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Supporters of General al-Sisi take pictures of children with soldier on the Pyramid Road as Egyptians vote in an election expected to make former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president in Cairo, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
12 / 20
A woman shows off her inked thumb outside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A woman shows off her inked thumb outside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A woman shows off her inked thumb outside a polling station in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
13 / 20
Police and a local guard affiliated to them conduct duties outside a polling station during the presidential election in Talya, the home town of presidential candidate Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's mother within Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of Cairo, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Police and a local guard affiliated to them conduct duties outside a polling station during the presidential election in Talya, the home town of presidential candidate Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's mother within Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of...more

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Police and a local guard affiliated to them conduct duties outside a polling station during the presidential election in Talya, the home town of presidential candidate Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's mother within Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of Cairo, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
14 / 20
Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi cheer as they gather in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi cheer as they gather in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi cheer as they gather in Tahrir square in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
15 / 20
People walk in a market near an electoral banner for presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

People walk in a market near an electoral banner for presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, May 29, 2014
People walk in a market near an electoral banner for presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
16 / 20
A man gets off his donkey before voting during the presidential election in Ashmoon city, Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of Cairo, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man gets off his donkey before voting during the presidential election in Ashmoon city, Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of Cairo, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A man gets off his donkey before voting during the presidential election in Ashmoon city, Minoufiya governorate, 40 km northwest of Cairo, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
17 / 20
Ink from voters' fingers is seen on walls at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ink from voters' fingers is seen on walls at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Ink from voters' fingers is seen on walls at a polling station near the Saladin Citadel on the third day of voting in the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
18 / 20
Soldiers secure a road during the presidential elections in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Soldiers secure a road during the presidential elections in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Soldiers secure a road during the presidential elections in Cairo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
19 / 20
Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Members of the "Egyptian National Movement Party" and supporters of the army and police ask people to go vote in Cairo May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem Day

Next Slideshows

Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 war.

29 May 2014
Coup protests in Thailand

Coup protests in Thailand

Protesters confront troops and police as they demonstrate against the coup in Bangkok.

28 May 2014
California college town grieves

California college town grieves

Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.

28 May 2014
PM Modi meets neighbours

PM Modi meets neighbours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets leaders from neighbouring countries of India.

27 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures