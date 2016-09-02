Edition:
Egyptian president in India

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee watches during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looks on during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) arrive with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) meets Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in New Delhi, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) meets Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in New Delhi, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi disembarks from his plane upon arrival at the airport in New Delhi, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

