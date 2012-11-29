Egyptian riot officers attacked
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. The two riot policemen, separated from their colleagues, escaped with minor injuries. ...more
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. The two riot policemen, separated from their colleagues, escaped with minor injuries. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (L) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (L) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit riot policemen (front, 2nd L and back, 3rd L) after they caught hold of them during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit riot policemen (front, 2nd L and back, 3rd L) after they caught hold of them during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (C) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (C) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd R) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd R) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd L) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd L) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
Cleaning up Sandy
Picking up the pieces after Sandy.
A donkey's burden
The heavy payloads carried by some donkeys.
Hungary's Jewish community
Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews.
Life in Spain's Catalonia
A look at life in Spain's Catalonia region.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.