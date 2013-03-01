Egypt's "Harlem Shake"
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013....more
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. EUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a ghost mask and lights sparklers as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s...more
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a ghost mask and lights sparklers as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood stand guard as activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of their national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood stand guard as activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of their national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. ...more
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a tyre with a sign "Leave" as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s...more
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a tyre with a sign "Leave" as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wearing a gas mask (R) and a Guy Fawkes mask (C) perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam...more
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wearing a gas mask (R) and a Guy Fawkes mask (C) perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a ghost mask as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district...more
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a ghost mask as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
