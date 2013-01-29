Egypt's uprising: Two years on
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi march despite a nighttime curfew in the city of Suez January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather near a military tank as they take part in a march despite a nighttime curfew in the city of Suez January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A cello is seen amid debris of the al-Howeiti girls' school, which was burnt during recent clashes, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children play on an air grate, where they have been sleeping overnight, in Tahrir Square in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, carry banners as they march during a nighttime curfew in the city of Port Said January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester stands in front of a burning riot police vehicle after it was seized on the Kasr Elnile bridge in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police clash with protesters along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi covers his face from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Mursi protesters stand on a riot police vehicle after they seized it on the Kasr Elnile bridge to Tahrir square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge leading to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Riot police prepare to throw stones at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge leading to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wear handmade masks to shield their faces from tear gas during clashes with riot police along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
Riot policemen beat a protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Demonstrators against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester affected by tear gas released by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge leading to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 26, 2013....more
Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-government protester shouts during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester runs with a tear gas canister fired by riot police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrate with a giant flag at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi make a fire and throw flares after riot police fired tear gas during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot police officer gestures a during clashes with protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throwing stones at him along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Photographers cower as protesters throw stones towards riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds empty tear gas canisters, which was thrown earlier by riot police, during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi light fireworks as they gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters take cover as riot police fire tear gas during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police set fire to tents pitched by anti-Mursi demonstrators at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Riot police chase protesters after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
