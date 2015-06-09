Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 7:31pm IST

Egypt's white desert

The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. The White Desert, about 500 km southwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo, features limestone and chalk forms strangely shaped by the wind and sand, a terrain that gains in intensity when illuminated by the moon. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. The White Desert, about 500 km southwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo, features limestone and chalk forms strangely...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. The White Desert, about 500 km southwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo, features limestone and chalk forms strangely shaped by the wind and sand, a terrain that gains in intensity when illuminated by the moon. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
1 / 15
Rocks known as 'El Mokhimat' (tents) are seen in the Old White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Rocks known as 'El Mokhimat' (tents) are seen in the Old White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Rocks known as 'El Mokhimat' (tents) are seen in the Old White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
2 / 15
A rock formation known as 'Camel Rock' is seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A rock formation known as 'Camel Rock' is seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A rock formation known as 'Camel Rock' is seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
3 / 15
A woman walks through the Black Desert near the Bahariya Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman walks through the Black Desert near the Bahariya Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A woman walks through the Black Desert near the Bahariya Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
4 / 15
Sands shaped by the wind are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sands shaped by the wind are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Sands shaped by the wind are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
5 / 15
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
6 / 15
A woman walks near a rock formation known as 'Mushroom Rock' in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman walks near a rock formation known as 'Mushroom Rock' in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A woman walks near a rock formation known as 'Mushroom Rock' in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
7 / 15
Rock shapes are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Rock shapes are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Rock shapes are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
8 / 15
A man walks near rocks which are known as 'Ajabaat Rocks' in the White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man walks near rocks which are known as 'Ajabaat Rocks' in the White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A man walks near rocks which are known as 'Ajabaat Rocks' in the White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
9 / 15
The planet Venus is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The planet Venus is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The planet Venus is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 15
A man walks near tracks in the sands created by four-by-four vehicles in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man walks near tracks in the sands created by four-by-four vehicles in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A man walks near tracks in the sands created by four-by-four vehicles in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
11 / 15
A huge number of stars are seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A huge number of stars are seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A huge number of stars are seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
12 / 15
A rock formation known as 'Africa Sand' is seen in the White Desert near Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. Slightly to the north lies the Black Desert, given its name by the volcanic rock dolerite, similar to basalt. Four-by-four and trekking trips for tourists include Bedouin music around campfires and nights slept under a breathtaking array of stars. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A rock formation known as 'Africa Sand' is seen in the White Desert near Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. Slightly to the north lies the Black Desert, given its name by the volcanic rock dolerite, similar to basalt. Four-by-four and...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A rock formation known as 'Africa Sand' is seen in the White Desert near Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. Slightly to the north lies the Black Desert, given its name by the volcanic rock dolerite, similar to basalt. Four-by-four and trekking trips for tourists include Bedouin music around campfires and nights slept under a breathtaking array of stars. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
13 / 15
Campers look up at stars in the night sky in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Campers look up at stars in the night sky in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Campers look up at stars in the night sky in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
14 / 15
A woman walks along the sand dunes as the sun sets over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis, southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman walks along the sand dunes as the sun sets over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis, southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A woman walks along the sand dunes as the sun sets over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis, southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Next Slideshows

Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Indian cricket team arrived in Dhaka to play a test match and three ODIs against Bangladesh.

09 Jun 2015
Uncertainty in Turkey

Uncertainty in Turkey

Turkey faces the prospect of political turmoil after the ruling AK Party loses its parliamentary majority.

08 Jun 2015
Inside China's capsized ship

Inside China's capsized ship

The death toll on the Chinese cruise ship reaches over 431, with 11 still missing.

08 Jun 2015
Sikh rally in London

Sikh rally in London

Britain-based Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London to mark the 31st anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

08 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast