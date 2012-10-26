Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 26, 2012 | 6:45pm IST

Eid al-Adha

<p>A girl attends a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

A girl attends a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows...more

Friday, October 26, 2012

A girl attends a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
1 / 13
<p>Shoppers walk and buy goods from vendors and shopkeepers at a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Shoppers walk and buy goods from vendors and shopkeepers at a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Friday, October 26, 2012

Shoppers walk and buy goods from vendors and shopkeepers at a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
2 / 13
<p>Muslim women offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Muslim women offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 26, 2012

Muslim women offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 13
<p>Afghans living in Pakistan attend Eid al-Adha prayers in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

Afghans living in Pakistan attend Eid al-Adha prayers in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Friday, October 26, 2012

Afghans living in Pakistan attend Eid al-Adha prayers in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
4 / 13
<p>Afghans living in Pakistan slaughter a cow to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

Afghans living in Pakistan slaughter a cow to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Friday, October 26, 2012

Afghans living in Pakistan slaughter a cow to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
5 / 13
<p>A Palestinian butcher slaughters a sheep on the first day of Eid-al-Adha in the West Bank town of Al-Ram near Jerusalem October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A Palestinian butcher slaughters a sheep on the first day of Eid-al-Adha in the West Bank town of Al-Ram near Jerusalem October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, October 26, 2012

A Palestinian butcher slaughters a sheep on the first day of Eid-al-Adha in the West Bank town of Al-Ram near Jerusalem October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
6 / 13
<p>Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old city, on the first day of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old city, on the first day of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, October 26, 2012

Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old city, on the first day of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
7 / 13
<p>U.S. Army soldiers of Attack Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment and Afghan soldiers of Weapons Co, 3rd/205th KDK celebrate together Eid al-Adha festival at Combat Outpost Makuan in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

U.S. Army soldiers of Attack Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment and Afghan soldiers of Weapons Co, 3rd/205th KDK celebrate together Eid al-Adha festival at Combat Outpost Makuan in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 26, 2012....more

Friday, October 26, 2012

U.S. Army soldiers of Attack Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment and Afghan soldiers of Weapons Co, 3rd/205th KDK celebrate together Eid al-Adha festival at Combat Outpost Makuan in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
8 / 13
<p>Saudi men take part in prayers for Eid al-Adha in Riyadh October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Saudi men take part in prayers for Eid al-Adha in Riyadh October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Friday, October 26, 2012

Saudi men take part in prayers for Eid al-Adha in Riyadh October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
9 / 13
<p>Afghan men wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Afghan men wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, October 26, 2012

Afghan men wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
10 / 13
<p>Members of the opposition use their hands to eat an Iftar dish of cooked lamb during a breaking-fast dinner at sundown, during the first day of Eid al-Adha in al-Arada Square (Determination Square), a grassy area in front of Parliament in Kuwait City October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Members of the opposition use their hands to eat an Iftar dish of cooked lamb during a breaking-fast dinner at sundown, during the first day of Eid al-Adha in al-Arada Square (Determination Square), a grassy area in front of Parliament in Kuwait City...more

Friday, October 26, 2012

Members of the opposition use their hands to eat an Iftar dish of cooked lamb during a breaking-fast dinner at sundown, during the first day of Eid al-Adha in al-Arada Square (Determination Square), a grassy area in front of Parliament in Kuwait City October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 13
<p>Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Friday, October 26, 2012

Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
12 / 13
<p>Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Friday, October 26, 2012

Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

28 Oct 2012
Introducing Windows 8

Introducing Windows 8

Microsoft launches its new Windows 8 operating system.

26 Oct 2012
Microsoft launches Windows 8

Microsoft launches Windows 8

Microsoft launched its new Windows 8 operating system in a bid to revive interest in its flagship product.

25 Oct 2012
Fire in the sky

Fire in the sky

Our love affair with fireworks displays.

25 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast