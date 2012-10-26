Eid al-Adha
A girl attends a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows...more
A girl attends a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Shoppers walk and buy goods from vendors and shopkeepers at a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim women offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Afghans living in Pakistan attend Eid al-Adha prayers in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Afghans living in Pakistan slaughter a cow to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the outskirts of Peshawar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Palestinian butcher slaughters a sheep on the first day of Eid-al-Adha in the West Bank town of Al-Ram near Jerusalem October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old city, on the first day of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Army soldiers of Attack Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment and Afghan soldiers of Weapons Co, 3rd/205th KDK celebrate together Eid al-Adha festival at Combat Outpost Makuan in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 26, 2012....more
U.S. Army soldiers of Attack Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment and Afghan soldiers of Weapons Co, 3rd/205th KDK celebrate together Eid al-Adha festival at Combat Outpost Makuan in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Saudi men take part in prayers for Eid al-Adha in Riyadh October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Afghan men wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the opposition use their hands to eat an Iftar dish of cooked lamb during a breaking-fast dinner at sundown, during the first day of Eid al-Adha in al-Arada Square (Determination Square), a grassy area in front of Parliament in Kuwait City...more
Members of the opposition use their hands to eat an Iftar dish of cooked lamb during a breaking-fast dinner at sundown, during the first day of Eid al-Adha in al-Arada Square (Determination Square), a grassy area in front of Parliament in Kuwait City October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
