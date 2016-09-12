Eid al-Adha
An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Palestinian men take part in morning prayers on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Somali boy plays with a toy gun after a mass prayer in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Men selling sheep wait for customers at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Butchers cut meat in the rebel-held Madyara neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man uses a scissors to make intricate decorative patterns on a camel's back before displaying it for sale at a makeshift cattle market in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Palestinian girl holds a balloon as she prays with others in front of a grave at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child stands as people attend prayers at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People ride on a bus as they return to their families in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Men put out freshly slaughtered goat and cow meat for donation to the poor near a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
People attend prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
A woman stands behind a pillar at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man carries a sheep at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
